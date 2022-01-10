Ferrari N : designs a new organizational structure to seize opportunities ahead

FERRARI DESIGNS A NEW ORGANIZATIONAL STRUCTURE TO SEIZE OPPORTUNITIES AHEAD

Maranello (Italy), 10 January2022- Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) ("Ferrari" or "The Company") presents

new organizational structure, consistentwith its strategic objectives to nurture the exclusivity of the Brand, enrich product excellence, stay true to its racing DNA and focus on the achievement of carbon neutrality by 2030.

The new organizational structure will further foster innovation, optimise processes and increase collaboration both internally and with partners, broadening the leadership team through both the promotion of internal talent and a number of key strategic external hires.

"We want to push the boundaries further in all areas by harnessing technology in a unique Ferrari way"

stated Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna - "Our new organization will enhance our agility, essential to seizing the opportunities ahead of us in this fast evolving environment."

More specifically, the following functions will now report directly into the CEO: