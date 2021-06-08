Ferrari N : participates in the COVID-19 vaccination campaign for workers

FERRARI PARTICIPATES IN THE COVID-19 VACCINATION CAMPAIGN FOR WORKERS.

THE VACCINE CENTRE ON THE MARANELLO CAMPUS IS NOW UP AND RUNNING.

Maranello, 7 June 2021 - Ferrari will participate in the COVID-19 vaccination in the workplace project, in line with the recommendations of Emilia-Romagna Region and the competent Local Health Unit (AUSL).

Phased vaccinations will start today and then accelerate from Thursday, 10 June. Workers can receive their vaccines at the Screening Centre on the Maranello campus, now adapted and converted into a vaccination point after its use in recent months for Covid tests and swabs.

The public health campaign - directed by Dr Missere, Coordinating Doctor for the Ferrari Doctors - will be voluntary and with full respect for privacy, both during the vaccination process and in the processing of sensitive data.

At the same time, Ferrari will continue to make the Diagnostic Centre in Fiorano available to the local area. Since February, Sassuolo AUSL has been using it to vaccinate the population. During June, this hub located at the circuit will also serve as a centre for vaccinating employees of local companies.

Ferrari is thus preparing to complete the Back on Track programme, launched in April 2020 with the aim of protecting and safeguarding the well-being of its own people and their families. With this latest decisive action to defeat the pandemic, fully integrated with the regional campaign, the Maranello- based company will make its working environment safe and also accelerate immunisation of the entire local community.

For further information: Media Relations

tel.: +39 0536 949337

Email: media@ferrari.com