  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Ferrari N.V.
  News
  7. Summary
    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI N.V.

(RACE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ferrari N : unveils first details of special edition V12 car based on 812 Superfast

04/21/2021 | 10:47am EDT
Luxury sports car maker Ferrari unveils its new model

MILAN (Reuters) - Luxury carmaker Ferrari on Wednesday unveiled initial details of its new supercar, the first of three new models it has promised for the coming months.

An aggressive roll-out plan of new models, which was not delayed last year by the COVID-19 pandemic, has been a key part of the company's recent strategy to support growth.

Powered by a 830-horsepower engine, the new car will be a limited edition one based on Ferrari's 12-cylinder 812 Superfast model, it said in a statement.

Ferrari's limited edition cars, which in the past have been produced in a few hundred units each, are even more exclusive models, with significant technological and aerodynamic upgrades.

They are reserved for the house's selected and most faithful clients, those who already own one or more Ferraris.

The 'Cavallino Rampante' or 'Prancing Horse' will unveil next year its first ever SUV, called Purosangue (Thoroughbred), while Chairman John Elkann said last week the company would continue with its electrification strategy, with a first full-electric Ferrari to be presented in 2025.

Ferrari will provide further details about the new model, including its name, price, planned production figures and timings for first deliveries, in a virtual event on May 5.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 290 M 5 150 M 5 150 M
Net income 2021 781 M 937 M 937 M
Net Debt 2021 1 382 M 1 659 M 1 659 M
P/E ratio 2021 40,9x
Yield 2021 0,68%
Capitalization 32 219 M 38 762 M 38 683 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,83x
EV / Sales 2022 7,11x
Nbr of Employees 4 556
Free-Float 48,4%
Chart FERRARI N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ferrari N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 192,92 €
Last Close Price 174,42 €
Spread / Highest target 49,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Jacob Philip Elkann Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Eduardo H. Cue Independent Non-Executive Director
Sergio Duca Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRARI N.V.-8.57%38 762
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-9.94%72 481
STELLANTIS N.V.0.90%53 390
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-15.88%36 618
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-14.87%26 621
EXOR N.V.9.42%19 324
