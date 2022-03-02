Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ferrari N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI N.V.

(RACE)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -  03/22 10:29:17 am
209.4 USD   +0.44%
10:28aFERRARI N : PUBLISHES AGENDA FOR THE 2022 AGM - Form 6-K
PU
10:08aFERRARI N :  publishes Agenda for the 2022 AGM
PU
09:55aFerrari Publishes Agenda for the 2022 Agm  
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ferrari N :  publishes Agenda for the 2022 AGM

03/02/2022 | 10:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FERRARI PUBLISHES AGENDA FOR THE 2022 AGM

aranello (Italy), March 2, 2022 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) ("Ferrari") announced today that it has published the agenda and the explanatory notes for the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM"), which will be held virtually on April 13, 2022, beginning at 11:30 a.m. CEST. To protect the health and safety of all participants in connection with the Covid-19 outbreak, Shareholders will not be allowed to attend the AGM in person.

Ferrari's AGM notice and explanatory notes, other AGM materials and, in light of the continuing Covid- 19 outbreak, instructions for voting and submitting questions in advance of the meeting and to follow the AGM remotely, are available under the section Investors on Ferrari's corporate website at http://corporate.ferrari.com, where they can be viewed and downloaded1. Shareholders may request a hard copy of these materials, which include Ferrari's audited financial statements, free of charge, through the contact below.

For further information: Media Relations

tel.: +39 0536 949337

Email: media@ferrari.com

______________________

1 The 2021 Annual Report and the annual report on Form 20-F are available on the Company's corporate website

(http://corporate.ferrari.com) at http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/results/reportsand at http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/regulatory-filings-and-press-releases/sec-filings. The AGM notice, explanatory notes and other AGM materials are available on the corporate website at http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/shareholders-meetings.

Ferrari N.V.

Registered Office:

Dutch trade registration number:

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Via Abetone Inferiore N. 4,

64060977

I - 41053 Maranello (MO) Italy

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 15:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FERRARI N.V.
10:28aFERRARI N : PUBLISHES AGENDA FOR THE 2022 AGM - Form 6-K
PU
10:08aFERRARI N :  publishes Agenda for the 2022 AGM
PU
09:55aFerrari Publishes Agenda for the 2022 Agm  
GL
09:55aFerrari Publishes Agenda for the 2022 Agm  
GL
03/01Starboard argues Huntsman needs new directors to achieve promises
RE
02/28Ferrari releases its 2021 Annual Report and files annual report on form 20-F
AQ
02/28Ferrari N.V. - Dividend distribution proposal
AQ
02/25Ferrari Releases Its 2021 Annual Report and Files Annual Report on Form 20-F
GL
02/25FERRARI N : Report
PU
02/25FERRARI N : DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION PROPOSAL - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FERRARI N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 789 M 5 323 M 5 323 M
Net income 2022 886 M 984 M 984 M
Net Debt 2022 1 069 M 1 188 M 1 188 M
P/E ratio 2022 38,8x
Yield 2022 0,66%
Capitalization 34 410 M 38 246 M 38 246 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,41x
EV / Sales 2023 6,60x
Nbr of Employees 4 609
Free-Float 48,4%
Chart FERRARI N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ferrari N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 187,57 €
Average target price 220,01 €
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benedetto Vigna Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Executive Chairman
Eduardo H. Cue Independent Non-Executive Director
Sergio Duca Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FERRARI N.V.-19.45%38 246
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-9.83%106 089
STELLANTIS N.V.-8.69%53 053
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-10.81%33 679
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD11.95%33 146
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.1.95%18 393