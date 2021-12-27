Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ferrari N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI N.V.

(RACE)
  Report
Ferrari N : season of GT triumphs on display at Maranello

12/27/2021 | 10:27am EST
FERRARI'S SEASON OF GT TRIUMPHS ON DISPLAY AT MARANELLO.

Maranello, 27 December 2021 - The Ferrari Museum in Maranello will host the "GT 2021, a memorable year" exhibition until 31 March 2022. It celebrates Ferrari's most successful year in GT racing history, a season that saw Ferrari vehicles competing in the most important championships around the world. Ferrari's list of achievements contained 23 more titles by the time it came to an end. These include the Drivers' and Manufacturers' World Championship titles in the FIA World Endurance Championship with the 488 GTE and success in the Pro and Pro-Am classes in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup with the 488 GT3 Evo 2020, in the toughest series for GT3-class cars.

The path for visitors will offer an overview of the victories and titles that Ferrari has won through images and films as well as the chance to see the AF Corse 488 GTEs that won the FIA World Endurance Championship up close. The number 51, with Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado racing in the LMGTE Pro class, won three times this year, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans, making the Italian - English duo the first crew to win two world titles in the class since the WEC was established. For Ferrari, the win at the end of the WEC's 9th season is its sixth world title, following on from 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017.

The number 83, driven by François Perrodo, Nicklas Nielsen and Alessio Rovera, notched up four wins, among which the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and proved to be the real star performer in the LMGTE Am class, winning the FIA Endurance Trophy for both drivers and teams, a repeat of last year's result. Within the display dedicated to the history of Scuderia Ferrari, the Ferrari 330 P3 at the centre of the legendary 1967 Daytona 24 Hours when three Ferraris crossed the finish line together will also be on show for the duration of the exhibition.

The Ferrari Museums, the one in Maranello and the one in Modena dedicated to founder Enzo Ferrari, end 2021 on a highly positive note. The reopening of the Museums after periods when they were forced to close is a forceful indicator of recovery in the tourism sector, which is seeing a particularly large increase in the number of Italian visitors (+70%), who are showing increasing interest in Italy's attractions.

Find attached pictures of the exhibition.

For further information: Media Relations

tel.: +39 0536 949337

Email: media@ferrari.com

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 15:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
