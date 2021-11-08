Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program  

Maranello (Italy), November 8, 2021 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the fifth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on October 4, 2021 (“Fifth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:





Trading

Date

(dd/mm/yyyy)







Stock Exchange







Number of common shares purchased







Average price per share

excluding fees

(€)







Consideration excluding fees







(€)



29/10/2021 MTA 5,427 201.5222 1,093,661.10 01/11/2021 MTA 913 206.5882 188,615.00 02/11/2021 MTA 4,480 208.6878 934,921.30 04/11/2021 MTA 623 219.8836 136,987.50 05/11/2021 MTA 87 225.7977 19,644.40



Total







- 11,530 205.8829 2,373,829.30

Since the announcement of the Fifth Tranche of the buyback program dated October 4, 2021 till November 5, 2021, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 23,292,409.30 for No. 123,025 common shares purchased on the MTA.

As of November 5, 2021, the Company held in treasury No. 9,895,928 common shares equal to 3.85% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until November 5, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 4,710,602 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 676,714,111.54.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs ).

