Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
11/08/2021 | 02:00pm EST
Maranello (Italy), November 8, 2021 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the fifth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on October 4, 2021 (“Fifth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:
Trading Date (dd/mm/yyyy)
Stock Exchange
Number of common shares purchased
Average price per share excluding fees (€)
Consideration excluding fees
(€)
29/10/2021
MTA
5,427
201.5222
1,093,661.10
01/11/2021
MTA
913
206.5882
188,615.00
02/11/2021
MTA
4,480
208.6878
934,921.30
04/11/2021
MTA
623
219.8836
136,987.50
05/11/2021
MTA
87
225.7977
19,644.40
Total
-
11,530
205.8829
2,373,829.30
Since the announcement of the Fifth Tranche of the buyback program dated October 4, 2021 till November 5, 2021, the total invested consideration has been:
Euro 23,292,409.30 for No. 123,025 common shares purchased on the MTA.
As of November 5, 2021, the Company held in treasury No. 9,895,928 common shares equal to 3.85% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.
Since January 1, 2019 until November 5, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 4,710,602 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 676,714,111.54.