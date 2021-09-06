Log in
Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

09/06/2021 | 01:00pm EDT
Maranello (Italy), September 6, 2021 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the fourth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on March 11, 2021 (“Fourth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

 MTANYSETotal
TradingNumber of common shares purchasedAverage price per shareConsideration excluding feesNumber of common shares purchasedAverage price per shareConsideration excluding feesConsideration excluding feesNumber of common shares purchasedAverage price per shareConsideration excluding fees
Dateexcluding fees excluding fees  excluding fees 
(d/m/y)(€)(€)($)($)(€)*(€)*(€)*
        
30/08/2021 ---5,642218.10061,230,523.591,042,728.235,642184.81541,042,728.23
31/08/2021 7,088182.81201,295,771.462,420217.2413525,723.95444,248.739,508183.00591,740,020.19
01/09/2021 9,000184.22901,658,061.00----9,000184.22901,658,061.00
02/09/2021 ---4,503219.7928989,726.98835,494.664,503185.5418835,494.66
03/09/2021 ---4,031219.0103882,830.52743,624.094,031184.4763743,624.09
 16,088183.60472,953,832.4616,596218.65543,628,805.043,066,095.7132,684184.18586,019,928.17
Total
 

Since the announcement of the Fourth Tranche of the buyback program dated March 11, 2021 till September 3, 2021, the total invested consideration has been:
•          Euro 102,487,991.06 for No. 596,247 common shares purchased on the MTA.
•            USD 25,422,611.83 (Euro 21,290,641.23 *) for No. 122,323 common shares purchased on the NYSE

As of September 3, 2021, the Company held in treasury No. 9,631,081 common shares equal to 3.74% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until September 3, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 4,445,755 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 627,200,865.45.

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase
A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).

