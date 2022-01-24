Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ferrari N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI N.V.

(RACE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/24 12:59:00 pm
223.415 USD   -3.83%
12:51pFERRARI N.V. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
GL
01/19FERRARI N.V. : periodic report on the buyback program
AQ
01/18FERRARI N.V. : PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

01/24/2022 | 12:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Maranello (Italy), January 24, 2022 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the fifth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on October 4, 2021 (“Fifth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:

 

Trading
Date
(dd/mm/yyyy)

 		 

Stock Exchange

 		 

Number of common shares purchased

 		 

Average price per share
excluding fees
(€)

 		 

Consideration excluding fees
(€)

 
17/01/2022MTA620212.6135131,820.40
18/01/2022MTA20,465209.60964,289,661.10
19/01/2022MTA3,953209.5295828,270.00
21/01/2022MTA19,841206.88924,104,888.40
 

Total

 		 

-		44,879208.44149,354,639.90

Since the announcement of the Fifth Tranche of the buyback program dated October 4, 2021 till January 21, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:

  • Euro 89,936,417.00 for No. 420,520 common shares purchased on the MTA
  • USD 5,457,277.38 (Euro 4,827,879.29*) for No. 21,214 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of January 21, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 10,214,637 common shares equal to 3.97% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until January 21, 2022, the Company has purchased a total of 5,029,311 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 748,185,998.53.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).

Attachment


All news about FERRARI N.V.
12:51pFERRARI N.V. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
GL
01/19FERRARI N.V. : periodic report on the buyback program
AQ
01/18FERRARI N.V. : PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM - Form 6-K
PU
01/17FERRARI N.V. : Periodic report on the buyback program  
GL
01/17FERRARI N.V. : Periodic report on the buyback program  
GL
01/172022 CORPORATE CALENDAR- Ferrari N.V.
AQ
01/14FERRARI N : CORPORATE CALENDAR - Form 6-K
PU
01/142022 corporate calendar
GL
01/142022 corporate calendar
GL
01/10Ferrari Shuffles Organizational Structure; Appoints new Executives
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FERRARI N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 4 279 M 4 845 M 4 845 M
Net income 2021 816 M 924 M 924 M
Net Debt 2021 1 338 M 1 515 M 1 515 M
P/E ratio 2021 46,2x
Yield 2021 0,54%
Capitalization 37 644 M 42 688 M 42 616 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,11x
EV / Sales 2022 8,30x
Nbr of Employees 4 562
Free-Float 48,4%
Chart FERRARI N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ferrari N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 204,86 €
Average target price 220,33 €
Spread / Average Target 7,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benedetto Vigna Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Executive Chairman
Eduardo H. Cue Independent Non-Executive Director
Sergio Duca Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FERRARI N.V.-10.24%42 688
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-2.18%108 400
STELLANTIS N.V.8.64%64 412
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-4.27%35 997
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD10.28%33 287
EXOR N.V.-2.94%20 472