Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

05/02/2022 | 11:04am EDT
Maranello (Italy), May 2, 2022 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the sixth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on March 3, 2022 (“Sixth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on Euronext Milan (EXM) as follows:

 

Trading
Date
(dd/mm/yyyy)

 		 

Stock Exchange

 		 

Number of common shares purchased

 		 

Average price per share
excluding fees
(€)

 		 

Consideration excluding fees
(€)

 
22/04/2022EXM24,100198.18494,776,255.45
25/04/2022EXM15,834193.95493,071,081.65
26/04/2022EXM18,996194.21133,689,238.65
27/04/2022EXM1,097192.7307211,425.60
 

Total

 		 

-		60,027195.712011,748,001.35

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of the Sixth Tranche of the buyback program dated March 3, 2022 till April 29, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:

  • Euro 61,971,150.80 for No. 323,318 common shares purchased on the EXM
  • USD 9,990,538.84 (Euro 9,133,362.89*) for No. 52,571 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of April 29, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 10,804,094 common shares equal to 4.20% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until April 29, 2022, the Company has purchased a total of 5,684,376 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, excluding transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 874,525,080.24.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

Attachment


