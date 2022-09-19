Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
09/19/2022 | 12:47pm EDT
Maranello (Italy), September 19, 2022 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 150 million share buyback program announced on June 30, 2022, as the initial tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “First Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:
EXM
NYSE
Total
Trading
Number of common shares purchased
Average price per share
Consideration excluding fees
Number of common shares purchased
Average price per share
Consideration excluding fees
Consideration excluding fees
Number of common shares purchased
Average price per share
Consideration excluding fees
Date
excluding fees
excluding fees
excluding fees
(d/m/y)
(€)
(€)
($)
($)
(€)*
(€)*
(€)*
12/09/2022
6,180
198.2239
1,225,023.70
-
-
-
-
6,180
198.2239
1,225,023.70
13/09/2022
6,145
199.4002
1,225,314.23
-
-
-
-
6,145
199.4002
1,225,314.23
14/09/2022
6,125
199.9835
1,224,898.94
10,498
199.5503
2,094,879.05
2,096,976.03
16,623
199.8361
3,321,874.96
15/09/2022
6,135
199.7729
1,225,606.74
6,600
197.7296
1,305,015.36
1,306,060.21
12,735
198.7960
2,531,666.95
16/09/2022
6,235
196.5125
1,225,255.44
3,713
196.7145
730,400.94
733,776.31
9,948
196.9272
1,959,031.75
30,820
198.7702
6,126,099.05
20,811
198.4669
4,130,295.35
4,136,812.54
51,631
198.7742
10,262,911.59
Total
(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase
Since the announcement of such First Tranche till September 16, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:
Euro 55,069,419.79 for No. 283,682 common shares purchased on the EXM
USD 4,130,295.35 (Euro 4,136,812.54*) for No. 20,811 common shares purchased on the NYSE.
As of September 16, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 11,369,603 common shares equal to 4.42% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.