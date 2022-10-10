Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ferrari N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI N.V.

(RACE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:14 2022-10-10 pm EDT
181.59 USD   -1.84%
01:12pFerrari N : Daily details for the period 3 - 7 october 2022
PU
12:50pFerrari N.v. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
GL
12:50pFerrari N.v. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

10/10/2022 | 12:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Maranello (Italy), October 10, 2022 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 150 million share buyback program announced on June 30, 2022, as the initial tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “First Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

  EXM NYSE Total
Trading Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees
Date excluding fees   excluding fees     excluding fees  
(d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)*
               
03/10/2022 12,075 187.8386 2,268,151.10 7,371 186.7659 1,376,651.45 1,409,925.70 19,446 189.1431 3,678,076.80
04/10/2022 7,570 194.3865 1,471,505.81 - - - - 7,570 194.3865 1,471,505.81
05/10/2022 11,640 192.0370 2,235,310.68 1,943 190.8803 370,880.42 374,059.93 13,583 192.1056 2,609,370.61
06/10/2022 7,100 194.5208 1,381,097.68 4,035 190.9465 770,469.13 781,408.85 11,135 194.2080 2,162,506.53
07/10/2022 12,000 191.6642 2,299,970.40 6,990 185.1854 1,294,445.95 1,321,267.68 18,990 190.6918 3,621,238.08
  50,385 191.6450 9,656,035.67 20,339 187.4452 3,812,446.95 3,886,662.16 70,724 191.4866 13,542,697.83
Total
 

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such First Tranche till October 7, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:

  • Euro 82,025,437.03 for No. 423,617 common shares purchased on the EXM
  • USD 16,942,545.86 (Euro 17,190,376.00*) for No. 88,683 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of October 7, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 11,577,410 common shares equal to 4.50% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

Attachment


All news about FERRARI N.V.
01:12pFerrari N : Daily details for the period 3 - 7 october 2022
PU
12:50pFerrari N.v. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
GL
12:50pFerrari N.v. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
GL
08:55aStellantis, Ferrari, Iveco, CNH Face Over 8% Wage Increase Demands From Italian Unions
MT
08:20aStellantis NV, Ferrari NV Among Groups in Italy Facing Wage Increase Demands
MT
05:24aItalian Unions to Seek Over 8% Wage Hike for Metal Workers Amid Soaring Inflation
MT
04:10aItaly unions demand Stellantis, Ferrari salary increase of 8.4% for 2023 - source
RE
01:21aAnalysis-Europe Inc's wage hikes alarm investors as worries about recession grow
RE
10/07Italian commissioner proposes cheaper gas for area hosting new LNG terminal
RE
10/05Italian Unions to Propose 8% Wage Increase to Stellantis, Ferrari, Iveco, CNH
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FERRARI N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 922 M 4 812 M 4 812 M
Net income 2022 910 M 890 M 890 M
Net Debt 2022 1 173 M 1 147 M 1 147 M
P/E ratio 2022 38,4x
Yield 2022 0,75%
Capitalization 34 520 M 33 747 M 33 747 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,25x
EV / Sales 2023 6,48x
Nbr of Employees 4 625
Free-Float 48,4%
Chart FERRARI N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ferrari N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 189,24 €
Average target price 238,03 €
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benedetto Vigna Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Executive Chairman
Davide Abate Chief Technology & Infrastructures Officer
Ernesto Lasalandra Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FERRARI N.V.-28.52%33 747
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-25.92%91 653
STELLANTIS N.V.-26.29%38 639
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD18.21%32 109
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-30.68%23 126
CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LIMITED7.64%15 372