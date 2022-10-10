Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
10/10/2022 | 12:50pm EDT
Maranello (Italy), October 10, 2022 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 150 million share buyback program announced on June 30, 2022, as the initial tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “First Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:
EXM
NYSE
Total
Trading
Number of common shares purchased
Average price per share
Consideration excluding fees
Number of common shares purchased
Average price per share
Consideration excluding fees
Consideration excluding fees
Number of common shares purchased
Average price per share
Consideration excluding fees
Date
excluding fees
excluding fees
excluding fees
(d/m/y)
(€)
(€)
($)
($)
(€)*
(€)*
(€)*
03/10/2022
12,075
187.8386
2,268,151.10
7,371
186.7659
1,376,651.45
1,409,925.70
19,446
189.1431
3,678,076.80
04/10/2022
7,570
194.3865
1,471,505.81
-
-
-
-
7,570
194.3865
1,471,505.81
05/10/2022
11,640
192.0370
2,235,310.68
1,943
190.8803
370,880.42
374,059.93
13,583
192.1056
2,609,370.61
06/10/2022
7,100
194.5208
1,381,097.68
4,035
190.9465
770,469.13
781,408.85
11,135
194.2080
2,162,506.53
07/10/2022
12,000
191.6642
2,299,970.40
6,990
185.1854
1,294,445.95
1,321,267.68
18,990
190.6918
3,621,238.08
50,385
191.6450
9,656,035.67
20,339
187.4452
3,812,446.95
3,886,662.16
70,724
191.4866
13,542,697.83
Total
(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase
Since the announcement of such First Tranche till October 7, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:
Euro 82,025,437.03 for No. 423,617 common shares purchased on the EXM
USD 16,942,545.86 (Euro 17,190,376.00*) for No. 88,683 common shares purchased on the NYSE.
As of October 7, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 11,577,410 common shares equal to 4.50% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.