Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

MARANELLO (ITALY), NOVEMBER 14, 2022 – FERRARI N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“FERRARI” OR THE “COMPANY”) INFORMS THAT THE COMPANY HAS PURCHASED, UNDER THE EURO 150 MILLION SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ANNOUNCED ON JUNE 30, 2022, AS THE INITIAL TRANCHE OF THE MULTI-YEAR SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF APPROXIMATELY EURO 2 BILLION EXPECTED TO BE EXECUTED BY 2026 IN LINE WITH THE DISCLOSURE MADE DURING THE 2022 CAPITAL MARKETS DAY (THE “FIRST TRANCHE”), THE ADDITIONAL COMMON SHARES - REPORTED IN AGGREGATE FORM, ON A DAILY BASIS - ON THE EURONEXT MILAN (EXM) AS FOLLOWS:





Trading

Date

(dd/mm/yyyy)







Stock Exchange







Number of common shares purchased







Average price per share

excluding fees

(€)







Consideration excluding fees







(€)



04/11/2022 EXM 2,417 201.6298 487,339.23 07/11/2022 EXM 2,433 200.3052 487,342.55 08/11/2022 EXM 2,425 200.9068 487,198.99 09/11/2022 EXM 2,407 202.5297 487,488.99 10/11/2022 EXM 2,360 205.6701 485,381.44 11/11/2022 EXM 2,320 210.0072 487,216.70



Total







- 14,362 203.4513 2,921,967.90

Since the announcement of such First Tranche till November 11, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 113,660,839.90 for No. 588,482 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 19,368,214.33 (Euro 19,686,561.33*) for No. 101,968 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of November 11, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 11,755,560 common shares equal to 4.57% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs ).

