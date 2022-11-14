Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
11/14/2022 | 01:21pm EST
MARANELLO (ITALY), NOVEMBER 14, 2022 – FERRARI N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“FERRARI” OR THE “COMPANY”) INFORMS THAT THE COMPANY HAS PURCHASED, UNDER THE EURO 150 MILLION SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ANNOUNCED ON JUNE 30, 2022, AS THE INITIAL TRANCHE OF THE MULTI-YEAR SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF APPROXIMATELY EURO 2 BILLION EXPECTED TO BE EXECUTED BY 2026 IN LINE WITH THE DISCLOSURE MADE DURING THE 2022 CAPITAL MARKETS DAY (THE “FIRST TRANCHE”), THE ADDITIONAL COMMON SHARES - REPORTED IN AGGREGATE FORM, ON A DAILY BASIS - ON THE EURONEXT MILAN (EXM) AS FOLLOWS:
Trading Date (dd/mm/yyyy)
Stock Exchange
Number of common shares purchased
Average price per share excluding fees (€)
Consideration excluding fees
(€)
04/11/2022
EXM
2,417
201.6298
487,339.23
07/11/2022
EXM
2,433
200.3052
487,342.55
08/11/2022
EXM
2,425
200.9068
487,198.99
09/11/2022
EXM
2,407
202.5297
487,488.99
10/11/2022
EXM
2,360
205.6701
485,381.44
11/11/2022
EXM
2,320
210.0072
487,216.70
Total
-
14,362
203.4513
2,921,967.90
Since the announcement of such First Tranche till November 11, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:
Euro 113,660,839.90 for No. 588,482 common shares purchased on the EXM
USD 19,368,214.33 (Euro 19,686,561.33*) for No. 101,968 common shares purchased on the NYSE.
As of November 11, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 11,755,560 common shares equal to 4.57% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.