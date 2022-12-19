Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Maranello (Italy), December 19, 2022 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 200 million share buyback program announced on December 1, 2022, as the second tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Second Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

EXM NYSE Total Trading Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 12/12/2022 6,718 210.6491 1,415,140.65 - - - - 6,718 210.6491 1,415,140.65 13/12/2022 5,635 213.0033 1,200,273.60 - - - - 5,635 213.0033 1,200,273.60 14/12/2022 6,200 211.8820 1,313,668.40 - - - - 6,200 211.8820 1,313,668.40 15/12/2022 6,830 210.4888 1,437,638.50 7,664 222.5998 1,706,004.87 1,606,256.35 14,494 210.0107 3,043,894.85 16/12/2022 8,100 207.6099 1,681,640.19 4,183 218.8659 915,516.06 862,149.03 12,283 207.0984 2,543,789.22 33,483 210.5057 7,048,361.34 11,847 221.2814 2,621,520.93 2,468,405.38 45,330 209.9441 9,516,766.72 Total

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such Second Tranche till December 16, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 16,276,849.07 for No. 77,093 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 5,460,357.19 (Euro 5,166,566.67*) for No. 24,741 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of December 16, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 11,929,463 common shares equal to 4.64% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since July 1, 2022 until December 16, 2022, the Company has purchased a total of 875,571 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 172,169,095.45.