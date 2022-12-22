Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ferrari N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI N.V.

(RACE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:59 2022-12-22 am EST
212.75 USD   -0.54%
Ferrari N.v. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
GL
09:41aFerrari N.v. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
GL
Ferrari Founder's Son Sets Up Family Trust To Manage Stake
MT
Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

12/22/2022 | 09:41am EST
Maranello (Italy), December 22, 2022 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 200 million share buyback program announced on December 1, 2022, as the second tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Second Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

  EXM NYSE Total
Trading Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees
Date excluding fees   excluding fees     excluding fees  
(d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)*
               
19/12/2022 8,300 205.8585 1,708,625.55 6,500 216.7764 1,409,046.60 1,329,540.10 14,800 205.2815 3,038,165.65
20/12/2022 8,480 201.8200 1,711,433.60 - - - - 8,480 201.8200 1,711,433.60
21/12/2022 8,450 202.1112 1,707,839.64 8,808 214.4016 1,888,449.29 1,775,525.85 17,258 201.8406 3,483,365.49
  25,230 203.2461 5,127,898.79 15,308 215.4100 3,297,495.89 3,105,065.95 40,538 203.0925 8,232,964.74
Total
 

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such Second Tranche till December 21, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:

  • Euro 21,404,747.86 for No. 102,323 common shares purchased on the EXM
  • USD 8,757,853.08 (Euro 8,271,632.62*) for No. 40,049 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of December 21, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 11,970,001 common shares equal to 4.65% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since July 1, 2022 until December 21, 2022, the Company has purchased a total of 916,109 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 180,402,060.19.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

Attachment


