Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
12/22/2022 | 09:41am EST
Maranello (Italy), December 22, 2022 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 200 million share buyback program announced on December 1, 2022, as the second tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Second Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:
EXM
NYSE
Total
Trading
Number of common shares purchased
Average price per share
Consideration excluding fees
Number of common shares purchased
Average price per share
Consideration excluding fees
Consideration excluding fees
Number of common shares purchased
Average price per share
Consideration excluding fees
Date
excluding fees
excluding fees
excluding fees
(d/m/y)
(€)
(€)
($)
($)
(€)*
(€)*
(€)*
19/12/2022
8,300
205.8585
1,708,625.55
6,500
216.7764
1,409,046.60
1,329,540.10
14,800
205.2815
3,038,165.65
20/12/2022
8,480
201.8200
1,711,433.60
-
-
-
-
8,480
201.8200
1,711,433.60
21/12/2022
8,450
202.1112
1,707,839.64
8,808
214.4016
1,888,449.29
1,775,525.85
17,258
201.8406
3,483,365.49
25,230
203.2461
5,127,898.79
15,308
215.4100
3,297,495.89
3,105,065.95
40,538
203.0925
8,232,964.74
Total
(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase
Since the announcement of such Second Tranche till December 21, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:
Euro 21,404,747.86 for No. 102,323 common shares purchased on the EXM
USD 8,757,853.08 (Euro 8,271,632.62*) for No. 40,049 common shares purchased on the NYSE.
As of December 21, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 11,970,001 common shares equal to 4.65% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.
Since July 1, 2022 until December 21, 2022, the Company has purchased a total of 916,109 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 180,402,060.19.