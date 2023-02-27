Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ferrari N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI N.V.

(RACE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:10:49 2023-02-27 am EST
261.09 USD   +0.76%
10:50aFerrari N.v. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
GL
09:32aFerrari N.v : Dividend distribution proposal
AQ
09:32aFerrari releases its 2022 annual report and files annual report on form 20-f
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

02/27/2023 | 10:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

aranello (Italy), February 27, 2023 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 200 million share buyback program announced on December 1, 2022, as the second tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Second Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

  EXM NYSE Total
Trading Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees
Date excluding fees   excluding fees    excluding fees  
(d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)*
        
20/02/2023 4,460 248.3080 1,107,453.68 - - - - 4,460 248.3080 1,107,453.68
21/02/2023 4,500 246.2727 1,108,227.15 - - - - 4,500 246.2727 1,108,227.15
22/02/2023 4,520 244.9810 1,107,314.12 5,745 261.4364 1,501,952.12 1,411,078.65 10,265 245.3378 2,518,392.77
23/02/2023 4,460 248.0788 1,106,431.45 - - - - 4,460 248.0788 1,106,431.45
24/02/2023 4,510 245.3718 1,106,626.82 - - - - 4,510 245.3718 1,106,626.82
  22,450 246.5948 5,536,053.22 5,745 261.4364 1,501,952.12 1,411,078.65 28,195 246.3959 6,947,131.87
Total
 

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such Second Tranche till February 24, 2023, the total invested consideration has been:

  • Euro 68,095,249.16 for No. 307,523 common shares purchased on the EXM
  • USD 11,255,370.64 (Euro 10,608,043.96*) for No. 49,547 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of February 24, 2023, the Company held in treasury No. 12,184,699 common shares equal to 4.74% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since July 1, 2022 until February 24, 2023, the Company has purchased a total of 1,130,807 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 229,428,972.83.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

Attachment


All news about FERRARI N.V.
10:50aFerrari N.v. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
GL
09:32aFerrari N.v : Dividend distribution proposal
AQ
09:32aFerrari releases its 2022 annual report and files annual report on form 20-f
AQ
05:56aMib the best; goes down Saipem before accounts
AN
03:40aMilan in the green ahead of consumer confidence
AN
02:36aMib expected up; markets cautious after US PCE
AN
02/24Ferrari Releases Its 2022 Annual Report and Files Annual Report on Form 20-F
GL
02/24Ferrari Board Proposes Higher Dividend to Shareholders
MT
02/24Rising U.S. inflation sends markets down
AN
02/24Dividend Distribution Proposal
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FERRARI N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 5 710 M 6 025 M 6 025 M
Net income 2023 1 144 M 1 207 M 1 207 M
Net Debt 2023 1 321 M 1 393 M 1 393 M
P/E ratio 2023 39,0x
Yield 2023 0,78%
Capitalization 44 639 M 47 098 M 47 098 M
EV / Sales 2023 8,05x
EV / Sales 2024 7,40x
Nbr of Employees 4 919
Free-Float 48,4%
Chart FERRARI N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ferrari N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 245,58 €
Average target price 256,67 €
Spread / Average Target 4,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benedetto Vigna Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Executive Chairman
Davide Abate Chief Technology & Infrastructures Officer
Ernesto Lasalandra Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FERRARI N.V.20.96%47 098
BYD COMPANY LIMITED15.78%100 732
STELLANTIS N.V.24.02%54 575
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD3.17%31 539
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED3.82%24 722
KIA CORPORATION26.98%22 945