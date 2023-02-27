Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
02/27/2023 | 10:50am EST
aranello (Italy), February 27, 2023 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 200 million share buyback program announced on December 1, 2022, as the second tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Second Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:
EXM
NYSE
Total
Trading
Number of common shares purchased
Average price per share
Consideration excluding fees
Number of common shares purchased
Average price per share
Consideration excluding fees
Consideration excluding fees
Number of common shares purchased
Average price per share
Consideration excluding fees
Date
excluding fees
excluding fees
excluding fees
(d/m/y)
(€)
(€)
($)
($)
(€)*
(€)*
(€)*
20/02/2023
4,460
248.3080
1,107,453.68
-
-
-
-
4,460
248.3080
1,107,453.68
21/02/2023
4,500
246.2727
1,108,227.15
-
-
-
-
4,500
246.2727
1,108,227.15
22/02/2023
4,520
244.9810
1,107,314.12
5,745
261.4364
1,501,952.12
1,411,078.65
10,265
245.3378
2,518,392.77
23/02/2023
4,460
248.0788
1,106,431.45
-
-
-
-
4,460
248.0788
1,106,431.45
24/02/2023
4,510
245.3718
1,106,626.82
-
-
-
-
4,510
245.3718
1,106,626.82
22,450
246.5948
5,536,053.22
5,745
261.4364
1,501,952.12
1,411,078.65
28,195
246.3959
6,947,131.87
Total
(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase
Since the announcement of such Second Tranche till February 24, 2023, the total invested consideration has been:
Euro 68,095,249.16 for No. 307,523 common shares purchased on the EXM
USD 11,255,370.64 (Euro 10,608,043.96*) for No. 49,547 common shares purchased on the NYSE.
As of February 24, 2023, the Company held in treasury No. 12,184,699 common shares equal to 4.74% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.
Since July 1, 2022 until February 24, 2023, the Company has purchased a total of 1,130,807 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 229,428,972.83.