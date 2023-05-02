Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ferrari N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI N.V.

(RACE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:38:07 2023-05-02 pm EDT
274.93 USD   -1.51%
12:59pFerrari N.v. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
GL
09:30aAnother one bites the dust
MS
08:21aFerrari, Enel X plan solar plant near Fiorano test track
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

05/02/2023 | 12:59pm EDT
Maranello (Italy), May 2, 2023 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 200 million share buyback program announced on December 1, 2022, as the second tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Second Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) as follows:

 

Trading
Date
(dd/mm/yyyy)

 		 

Stock Exchange

 		 

Number of common shares purchased

 		 

Average price per share
excluding fees
(€)

 		 

Consideration excluding fees

 

(€)

 
21/04/2023EXM4,400251.52831,106,724.52
24/04/2023EXM4,370253.53421,107,944.45
25/04/2023EXM4,370253.32001,107,008.40
26/04/2023EXM4,400251.50321,106,614.08
27/04/2023EXM4,400251.57261,106,919.44
28/04/2023EXM4,430250.52051,109,805.82
 

Total

 		 

-		26,370251.99156,645,016.71

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such Second Tranche till April 28, 2023, the total invested consideration has been:

  • Euro 115,711,590.62 for No. 498,117 common shares purchased on the EXM
  • USD 24,928,758.14 (Euro 23,410,335.25*) for No. 101,422 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of April 28, 2023, the Company held in treasury No. 12,381,534 common shares equal to 4.82% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since July 1, 2022 until April 28, 2023, the Company has purchased a total of 1,407,947 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 298,295,915.89.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

              
For further information:
Media Relations
tel.: +39 0536 949337
Email: media@ferrari.com

Attachment


