    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI N.V.

(RACE)
07:31:12 2023-05-15 am EDT
297.75 USD   +0.50%
07:23aFerrari N.v. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
GL
05/09UBS Adjusts Ferrari Price Target to $365 From $345, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
05/09Ferrari CEO says e-fuel cars do not compromise carbon goals
RE
Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

05/15/2023 | 07:23am EDT
FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Maranello (Italy), May 15, 2023 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 200 million share buyback program announced on December 1, 2022, as the second tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Second Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) as follows:

 

Trading
Date
(dd/mm/yyyy)

  		 

Stock Exchange

  		 

Number of common shares purchased

  		 

Average price per share
excluding fees
(€)

  		 

Consideration excluding fees

 

(€)

 
08/05/2023 EXM 4,100 269.1229 1,103,403.89
09/05/2023 EXM 4,116 268.7960 1,106,364.34
10/05/2023 EXM 4,100 267.7102 1,097,611.82
11/05/2023 EXM 4,110 269.3360 1,106,970.96
12/05/2023 EXM 4,060 272.4739 1,106,244.03
 

Total

  		 

- 		20,486 269.4814 5,520,595.04

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such Second Tranche till May 12, 2023, the total invested consideration has been:

  • Euro 125,678,287.36 for No. 535,898 common shares purchased on the EXM
  • USD 24,928,758.14 (Euro 23,410,335.25*) for No. 101,422 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of May 12, 2023, the Company held in treasury No. 12,419,315 common shares equal to 4.83% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since July 1, 2022 until May 12, 2023, the Company has purchased a total of 1,445,728 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 308,262,612.63.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

Attachment


