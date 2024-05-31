Stock RACE FERRARI N.V.
Ferrari N.V.

Equities

RACE

NL0011585146

Auto & Truck Manufacturers

Market Closed - Nyse
 04:00:02 2024-05-30 pm EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
409 USD +0.69% Intraday chart for Ferrari N.V. -1.10% +20.85%
09:56am FERRARI : Opinion change, from Sell to Reduce Alphavalue
May. 29 Futures down; Brent advances to USD84 area AN
Company Profile

Ferrari N.V. is a holding company organized around 3 areas of activity: - manufacturing and sale of luxury sports vehicles (85.8% of net sales): 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale, 458 Speciale A, California T and Ferrari FF. The group also provides spare parts; - manufacturing and sale of car engines (2.1%): Maseratti brand; - other (12.1%): sponsorship activity, provision of financial services, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Italy (7.4%), the United Kingdom (10.5%), Germany (8.3%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (21.9%), the United States (25.7%), Americas (3.8%), China/Hong Kong/Taiwan (9.8%), Asia/Pacific and Australia (12.6%).
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
Calendar
2024-07-31 - Q2 2024 Earnings Call
Related indices
Euro STOXX 50 Index , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE MIB INDEX
Ratings for Ferrari N.V.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
377.2 EUR
Average target price
398.9 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+5.76%
Sector Automobiles & Multi Utility Vehicles

1st Jan change Capi.
FERRARI N.V. Stock Ferrari N.V.
+20.85% 73.57B
BYD COMPANY LIMITED Stock BYD Company Limited
+2.43% 87.63B
PORSCHE AG Stock Porsche AG
-5.78% 74.15B
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD Stock Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
+21.14% 47.55B
KIA CORPORATION Stock Kia Corporation
+17.70% 33.76B
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED Stock SAIC Motor Corporation Limited
+5.17% 22.54B
CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LIMITED Stock Chongqing Changan Automobile Company Limited
-19.67% 16.24B
FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI Stock Ford Otomotiv Sanayi
+50.24% 11.78B
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD. Stock Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd.
-10.47% 9.98B
YUTONG BUS CO.,LTD. Stock Yutong Bus Co.,Ltd.
+85.21% 7.5B
Automobiles & Multi Utility Vehicles
