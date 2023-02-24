Advanced search
02/24/2023
259.11 USD   -1.16%
Ferrari Releases Its 2022 Annual Report and Files Annual Report on Form 20-F

02/24/2023 | 04:06pm EST
Maranello (Italy), February 24, 2023 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) announced today that it has published its 2022 Annual Report and filed its annual report on Form 20-F, including financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ferrari’s 2022 Annual Report and annual report on Form 20-F are available under section Investors on Ferrari’s corporate website at https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate, where they can be viewed and downloaded1. Shareholders may request a hard copy of these materials, which include Ferrari’s audited financial statements, free of charge, through the contact below.

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 4 998 M 5 295 M 5 295 M
Net income 2022 932 M 987 M 987 M
Net Debt 2022 1 366 M 1 447 M 1 447 M
P/E ratio 2022 48,6x
Yield 2022 0,58%
Capitalization 44 982 M 47 650 M 47 650 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,27x
EV / Sales 2023 8,11x
Nbr of Employees 4 636
Free-Float 48,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 247,47 €
Average target price 256,67 €
Spread / Average Target 3,72%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FERRARI N.V.22.37%47 650
BYD COMPANY LIMITED16.82%102 256
STELLANTIS N.V.26.69%57 200
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD3.59%31 792
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED5.07%25 196
KIA CORPORATION28.84%23 591