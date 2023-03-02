Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ferrari N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI N.V.

(RACE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:47:53 2023-03-02 am EST
263.62 USD   +0.34%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ferrari Signs a Partnership With VGW

03/02/2023 | 10:19am EST
Maranello (Italy), 2 March 2023 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari”) announces that Ferrari S.p.A., its wholly-owned Italian subsidiary, has signed a multi-year partnership agreement with Virtual Gaming Worlds (VGW), a global technology Company that specializes in the creation of cutting-edge online social games.

Under the new multi-year agreement, effective from the first Formula 1 Grand Prix of the season in Bahrain (3-5 March 2023), VGW will become Premium Partner of Scuderia Ferrari.  

Ferrari Chief Racing Revenue Officer, Lorenzo Giorgetti, said: “We are pleased to announce the arrival of VGW as a Premium Partner. As leaders in the gaming technology sector, they share our passion for innovation and thinking outside the box. We look forward to working with them in offering new assets and experiences to our loyal and passionate tifosi.”

"We are excited to partner with Ferrari, one of the world’s most iconic global brands. With such a rich history, success in motorsport and a brand synonymous with winning, achievement, passion and luxury, we look forward to working together and our next chapter of growth," VGW founder, Chairman and CEO Laurence Escalante said. “F1 is a truly global sport with massive reach that has experienced amazing growth in recent years, particularly in the US, and there’s no bigger brand than Ferrari. We may operate in different industries, but share similar beliefs when it comes to the power of technology and teams for performance, and the role of passion that unites us all.”

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 5 710 M 6 094 M 6 094 M
Net income 2023 1 144 M 1 221 M 1 221 M
Net Debt 2023 1 321 M 1 409 M 1 409 M
P/E ratio 2023 39,1x
Yield 2023 0,78%
Capitalization 44 738 M 47 746 M 47 746 M
EV / Sales 2023 8,07x
EV / Sales 2024 7,42x
Nbr of Employees 4 919
Free-Float 48,4%
Chart FERRARI N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ferrari N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 246,17 €
Average target price 256,67 €
Spread / Average Target 4,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benedetto Vigna Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Executive Chairman
Davide Abate Chief Technology & Infrastructures Officer
Ernesto Lasalandra Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FERRARI N.V.22.64%47 746
BYD COMPANY LIMITED16.51%101 258
STELLANTIS N.V.28.59%57 237
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD4.40%32 113
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED5.41%25 420
KIA CORPORATION26.98%23 182