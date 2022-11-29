Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Ferrari N.V.
  News
  Summary
    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI N.V.

(RACE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:50 2022-11-29 am EST
216.85 USD   +0.42%
10:18aFerrari pauses new Purosangue orders amid strong demand - media
RE
08:39aFerrari N : ANNOUNCEMENT - Form 6-K
PU
03:27aFerrari Announcement
GL
Ferrari pauses new Purosangue orders amid strong demand - media

11/29/2022 | 10:18am EST
FILE PHOTO: Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna unveils the company's new long term strategy, in Maranello

MILAN (Reuters) - Ferrari has temporarily stopped taking orders for its Purosangue SUV as high demand has sent waiting lists for some customers to around two years, Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer Enrica Galliera told the drive.com.au website.

Ferrari unveiled in September the petrol-powered 12-cylinder Purosangue, which the Italian sports car maker prefers to describe as a four-door, four-seater. It pledged to keep the model's sales below 20% of total group shipments over the car's life-cycle to retain a degree of exclusivity.

"It's no secret that we stopped taking orders. We had such an interest without delivering one single car," Galliera was quoted as saying by the Australian website.

"We made a decision that we thought was consistent with the positioning of Ferrari and the model," he added.

Asked for a comment, Ferrari declined to provide further details.

Waiting lists for new Ferraris normally run around 18 months. The company prioritises existing customers when taking orders for new models.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
