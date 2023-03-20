Advanced search
Ferrari reports cyber incident with ransom demand; no impact to operations

03/20/2023 | 05:53pm EDT
A Ferrari SF90 Stradale hybrid sports car is seen at the Auto Zurich Car Show in Zurich

(Reuters) - Italian luxury sports car maker Ferrari SpA said on Monday that a hacker recently demanded ransom from the company related to certain client contact details, adding that the breach had no impact on the company's operations.

Ferrari said it notified its customers of the potential data exposure and the nature of the incident.

(Reporting by Yana Gaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2023
