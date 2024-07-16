Maranello (Italy), July 17, 2024 - Ferrari N.V. (“Ferrari”) (NYSE/EXM: RACE) announced today that its financial results for the second quarter of 2024 will be released on Thursday, August 1, 2024.

A live audio webcast and conference call of the 2024 Q2 results will begin at 2:00 p.m. BST / 3:00 p.m. CEST / 9:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, August 1.

Details for accessing this presentation will be available in the Investors section of Ferrari’s corporate website at https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate prior to the event. Please note that registering in advance is required to access the conference call details. For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived on Ferrari’s corporate website (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate) for two weeks after the call.

aranello (Italy), July 17, 2024 - Ferrari N.V. (“Ferrari”) (NYSE/EXM: RACE) announced today that its financial results for the second quarter of 2024 will be released on Thursday, August 1, 2024.

A live audio webcast and conference call of the 2024 Q2 results will begin at 2:00 p.m. BST / 3:00 p.m. CEST / 9:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, August 1.

Details for accessing this presentation will be available in the Investors section of Ferrari’s corporate website at https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate prior to the event. Please note that registering in advance is required to access the conference call details. For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived on Ferrari’s corporate website (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate) for two weeks after the call.

Attachment