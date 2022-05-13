Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ferrari N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI N.V.

(RACE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/13 04:00:01 pm EDT
193.91 USD   +2.60%
04:53pFlorida private equity manager gets 8 years prison in New York for defrauding banks
RE
05/11Brake maker Brembo says order book full as core earnings climb
RE
05/11Brake maker Brembo says order book full as core earnings climb
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Florida private equity manager gets 8 years prison in New York for defrauding banks

05/13/2022 | 04:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A Florida man who masterminded a "brazen, sophisticated" scheme to defraud banks into providing about $134 million of loans for his private equity fund was sentenced on Friday to eight years and one month in prison, federal prosecutors in Manhattan said.

Elliot Smerling, 53, of Lake Worth, Florida, had pleaded guilty in February to bank fraud and securities fraud.

Prosecutors said Smerling forged subscription agreements, audit letters and bank account statements to obtain loans from Silicon Valley Bank and Citizens Bank, while renting office space and hiring staff to create a "front" and made his JES Global Capital funds appear legitimate.

Smerling instead used loan proceeds "to play the role of a successful financier," with a lifestyle featuring multiple homes and luxury cars including a Ferrari, even as he lost at least $40 million through day trading, prosecutors said.

U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan imposed Smerling's sentence, which was at the low end of the 97- to 121-month term recommended under federal guidelines. Smerling's plea agreement requires him to forfeit $134 million.

"Elliot Smerling previously admitted to securing funding for his private equity fund by submitting a constellation of fraudulent documents and assurances to lenders," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams in Manhattan said in a statement. "Smerling has now fittingly been sentenced."

David Kubiliun, a lawyer for Smerling, declined to comment.

In a court filing, Smerling's lawyers said their client, a married father of two girls, apologized to the banks and government, and accepted responsibility for allowing "greed and ambition to overcome his values and moral upbringing."

The case is U.S. v Smerling, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 21-cr-00317.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Alistair Bell)

By Jonathan Stempel


© Reuters 2022
All news about FERRARI N.V.
04:53pFlorida private equity manager gets 8 years prison in New York for defrauding banks
RE
05/11Brake maker Brembo says order book full as core earnings climb
RE
05/11Brake maker Brembo says order book full as core earnings climb
RE
05/09FERRARI N.V. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
GL
05/09FERRARI N.V. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
GL
05/04Ferrari Equips First SUV With 12-Cylinder Engine
MT
05/04Ferrari N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/04FERRARI : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/04TRANSCRIPT : Ferrari N.V., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 04, 2022
CI
05/04Ferrari Posts Record Revenue in Q1; Profit Jumps 16%
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FERRARI N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 789 M 4 987 M 4 987 M
Net income 2022 889 M 926 M 926 M
Net Debt 2022 1 112 M 1 158 M 1 158 M
P/E ratio 2022 37,2x
Yield 2022 0,76%
Capitalization 33 216 M 34 589 M 34 589 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,17x
EV / Sales 2023 6,37x
Nbr of Employees 4 632
Free-Float 48,4%
Chart FERRARI N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ferrari N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 181,49 €
Average target price 227,48 €
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benedetto Vigna Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Executive Chairman
Davide Abate Chief Technology & Infrastructures Officer
Ernesto Lasalandra Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FERRARI N.V.-26.98%34 589
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-15.30%99 482
STELLANTIS N.V.-20.57%43 241
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-2.33%28 332
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-19.53%26 793
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.-17.56%15 996