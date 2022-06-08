Log in
    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI N.V.

(RACE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:58 2022-06-08 pm EDT
192.45 USD   +0.67%
INSTRUCTIONS TO FOLLOW THE FERRARI CAPITAL MARKETS DAY ON JUNE 16, 2022

06/08/2022 | 12:33pm EDT
Maranello (Italy), June 8, 2022 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) will host its Capital Markets Day in Maranello (Italy) on June 16, 2022.

A live webcast will be available on the Company’s corporate website, commencing at 9:00 a.m. BST / 10:00 a.m. CEST / 4:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, June 16. The webcast details and the presentation delivered during the event will be available in the Investors section of the Ferrari corporate website (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/capital-markets-day-2022). For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived on the corporate website.

