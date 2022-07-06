Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ferrari N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI N.V.

(RACE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:53 2022-07-06 pm EDT
187.44 USD   -1.34%
12:32pItalian region wants answers from Silk-FAW over electric sports car plan
RE
07/05Jefferies Upgrades Ferrari to Hold from Underperform, Adjusts Price Target to $180 from $140
MT
07/04ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : AssetCo, Ferrari, Glencore, Pets at Home, Rolls-Royce...
Italian region wants answers from Silk-FAW over electric sports car plan

07/06/2022 | 12:32pm EDT
* Silk-FAW has plan to invest over 1 billion euros in Italy

* Plans to build facility in Reggio Emilia, northern Italy

* Car production was expected to start at beginning of 2023

* Regional government sets up call with Silk-FAW on July 14

MILAN, July 6 (Reuters) - Italy's Emilia-Romagna regional government will hold talks with Silk-FAW next week over fears the Sino-U.S. venture's plans to invest a billion euros to produce electric sports cars in the area might not go ahead.

Silk-FAW, a start-up between U.S. automotive engineering and design firm Silk EV and Chinese automaker FAW, plans to develop and produce electric and hybrid luxury hypercars in China and in Italy under the Hongqi brand.

Last year it picked the city of Reggio Emilia to build a production facility and a research centre, in an area known as Italy's "Motor Valley" which is home to brands including Ferrari , Lamborghini, Maserati and Ducati.

Production was expected to start at the beginning of 2023 but the plan has yet to make significant progress, with the company citing problems with finalising a mortgage contract to buy land for the plant.

Vincenzo Colla, head of economic development in the Emilia Romagna regional government, told Reuters he had set up a call with Silk-FAW executives for July 14 to assess the plan and whether the company had enough funding to proceed with promised investments a year after they were publicly announced.

"They'll have to tell us if the project goes ahead ... and, if it does, it necessarily means that financial resources are there. If the project is dead, they just have to tell us," Colla said. "We're clearly worried."

"As of today financial flows have not been up to the needs," Colla said. "We expect to see a financial roadmap to make this investment sustainable."

Silk-FAW - which operates through an Italian company owned by another based in Ireland - is 85% owned by its chairman, Silk EV founder Jonathan Krane, and 15% by FAW. The Italian company currently employs 75 people.

It has not publicly disclosed financial data nor details about funding as yet.

Managing Director Katia Bassi told Reuters on Wednesday that Silk-FAW would provide clarifications next week on a wide range of issues, including financial ones.

She declined to give further details, adding that despite a delay on the land purchase the company had continued to develop the two models it wants to produce in Italy, the S9 hybrid hypercar and the S7 electric sports car.

Bassi said Silk-FAW was working to raise the sum of more than 1 billion euros ($1 billion) for the plan.

"That's the amount needed for this project, that's a fact, clearly we cannot go back on this or do it with less," she said.

Asked whether Silk-FAW would eventually start building cars in Italy, she replied "this is our goal".

She said the Italian operating company was still in the process of approving its balance sheet for 2021. ($1 = 0.9835 euros) (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Keith Weir and David Clarke)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FAW JIEFANG GROUP CO., LTD -1.41% 9.09 End-of-day quote.-11.66%
FERRARI N.V. -1.20% 187.71 Delayed Quote.-26.60%
Financials
Sales 2022 4 799 M 4 916 M 4 916 M
Net income 2022 888 M 910 M 910 M
Net Debt 2022 1 218 M 1 248 M 1 248 M
P/E ratio 2022 38,2x
Yield 2022 0,74%
Capitalization 33 909 M 34 739 M 34 739 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,32x
EV / Sales 2023 6,46x
Nbr of Employees 4 632
Free-Float 48,4%
Managers and Directors
Benedetto Vigna Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Executive Chairman
Davide Abate Chief Technology & Infrastructures Officer
Ernesto Lasalandra Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FERRARI N.V.-26.60%34 739
BYD COMPANY LIMITED17.63%133 706
STELLANTIS N.V.-32.64%36 205
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD12.42%31 814
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-16.09%29 642
CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LIMITED16.88%21 980