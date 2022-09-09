Italy must cut energy bills even if it pushes up debt, says election centrist

* Carlo Calenda heads new centrist "Action" party
* Hopes to hold balance of power at Sept. 25 election
* Warns public backing for sanctions on Russia could weaken
* Says Italy needs "common sense" govt, wants Draghi as PM
ROME, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Italy must quickly cut energy bills
for firms and households even if it means hiking the country's
towering public debt, the leader of a new centrist group
competing at this month's elections told Reuters.
Polls suggest the Sept. 25 ballot will be won by a rightist
alliance but Carlo Calenda, a former businessman and industry
minister, said the race is far from over and he believed his
centrist "Action" party could deprive it of victory.
Mario Draghi's outgoing government should invest 10 billion
euros ($10 billion) to help major gas consuming industries and
reimburse people part of the increases in gas and electricity
costs that have already eroded their budgets, Calenda said.
The price of energy from renewable sources should also be
decoupled from the price of gas, he added.
"As is always the case at a time of emergency, the quicker
you act the less you have to spend," Calenda said in an
interview on Thursday in his campaign headquarters in central
Rome.
Across Europe governments are pushing through
multibillion-euro packages to prevent utilities from collapsing
and protect households from soaring energy costs triggered
mainly by the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Draghi's government has reshaped the budget this year to set
aside more than 50 billion euros for energy price relief without
resorting to debt. Calenda said that would not be enough and
fresh borrowing should not longer be a taboo.
Hesitation would mean greater damage to the economy, higher
costs in welfare benefits and company bankruptcies, and it would
also risk weakening Italian support for sanctions against
Russia, he said.
He accused the rightist League party of "favouring Russia"
by drawing a link between the sanctions and soaring energy
prices.
"If we don't act we must be aware that public opinion will
begin to waver over supporting Ukraine," he said.
Once an executive with luxury sports car maker Ferrari,
Calenda formed Action in 2019 and last month he teamed up with
former premier Matteo Renzi to run together at the election on a
joint ticket with Renzi's Italia Viva party.
The centrist alliance is polling at between 5% and 8% but
Calenda said his sights were on 12% which would be enough to
deprive the conservative bloc of a majority in the Senate.
"We can take a lot of votes from the centre-right," he
forecast. At that point, he said he would push for a
reinstatement of a national unity coalition led by Draghi
involving all the main parties.
BATTLING FOR DRAGHI
Calenda presents Draghi as Action's candidate for prime
minister even though the former European Central Bank chief is
not running and has given no indication he wants a second term.
In the case of a hung parliament "I believe (President
Sergio) Mattarella will ask Draghi to carry on," Calenda said.
If the right, spearheaded by Giorgia Meloni's nationalist
Brothers of Italy party, fails to win a clear victory at the
election Calenda ruled out that Action could offer them support
to muster a parliamentary majority.
He denied he would back any attempt by the right to push
through constitutional change to introduce the direct election
of the head of state, a reform dear to Meloni.
The Italian president is currently elected by parliament and
any change would require a two-thirds majority in parliament or
a popular referendum.
Calenda, 49, started his political career in 2013 with
Scelta Civica, a centrist party founded by former prime minister
and EU commissioner Mario Monti that lasted only a few years.
He then joined the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) before
founding Action in 2019. Last year, he ran to become mayor of
Rome, but came third in the ballot won by the PD's candidate.
Critics say Calenda, who comes from an upper class
background, is out of touch with ordinary people, while his
admirers compare him with French President Emmanuel Macron.
"Our political positioning is very similar to Macron's,"
Calenda said, pointing out that in the European Parliament
Action is in the same centrist 'Renew Europe' group as Macron's
La Republique en Marche.
He said Italy needs to overcome ideological divides to
create "an area of common sense ... which has a lot to do with
what Macron created in his last election campaign."
($1 = 0.9896 euros)
(Writing by Gavin Jones; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)