    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI N.V.

(RACE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:08 2022-10-19 am EDT
188.09 USD   -1.53%
Italy unions agree to pursue 8.4% wage claim at Stellantis, Ferrari, Iveco, CNH
RE
Ferrari N : Daily details for the period 10 - 14 october 2022
PU
Ferrari to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 2
GL
Italy unions agree to pursue 8.4% wage claim at Stellantis, Ferrari, Iveco, CNH

10/19/2022 | 10:47am EDT
A Ferrari Roma sports car is seen at the Auto Zurich Car Show in Zurich

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian union delegates on Wednesday approved a proposal presented by their leaders to seek a wage rise of 8.4% for next year at Stellantis, Ferrari, Iveco and CNH Industrial, setting the scene for formal talks with the industrial groups.

FIM-CISL, UILM, Fismic, UGLM and AQCF unions said in a joint statement they had filed a formal request to the four companies to start talks.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Agnieszka Flak)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. -1.31% 12.41 Delayed Quote.-25.78%
FERRARI N.V. -1.55% 188.13 Delayed Quote.-26.20%
IVECO GROUP N.V. -0.19% 5.33 Delayed Quote.0.00%
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.03% 13.026 Real-time Quote.-21.97%
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.00% 13.016 Delayed Quote.-21.96%
Financials
Sales 2022 4 926 M 4 840 M 4 840 M
Net income 2022 909 M 893 M 893 M
Net Debt 2022 1 162 M 1 142 M 1 142 M
P/E ratio 2022 39,6x
Yield 2022 0,72%
Capitalization 35 440 M 34 817 M 34 817 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,43x
EV / Sales 2023 6,64x
Nbr of Employees 4 625
Free-Float 48,4%
Chart FERRARI N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ferrari N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 194,44 €
Average target price 236,57 €
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benedetto Vigna Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Executive Chairman
Davide Abate Chief Technology & Infrastructures Officer
Ernesto Lasalandra Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FERRARI N.V.-26.20%34 817
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-23.11%97 369
STELLANTIS N.V.-21.96%41 108
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD18.59%32 316
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-28.89%23 439
CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LIMITED12.71%15 451