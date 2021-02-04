Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ferrari N.V.    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI N.V.

(RACE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NY money manager charged in $1.8 billion Ponzi-like fraud

02/04/2021 | 12:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at the United States Department of Justice headquarters in Washington, D.C.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The head of a New York money manager and two associates were criminally charged on Thursday with running what authorities called a $1.8 billion Ponzi-like fraud where thousands of victims were falsely promised steady returns on their investments.

David Gentile, the chief executive of GPB Capital Holdings LLC, was accused of using new money to repay earlier investors, and together with his co-defendants siphoning millions of dollars to pay themselves and fund luxury expenses, including a Ferrari for Gentile.

Authorities said more than 17,000 retail investors were taken in by promises that GPB would provide consistent 8% annual returns plus occasional "special" distributions.

Criminal charges were also brought against Jeffry Schneider, the owner of GPB's placement agent Ascendant Capital, and Jeffrey Lash, a former GPB managing partner.

Related civil charges were filed by several state regulators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which accused GPB of silencing a known whistleblower and contractually forbidding former employees from talking with the agency.

A GPB spokeswoman had no immediate comment. Lawyers for the individual defendants did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Department of Justice said Gentile, 54, lives in Manhasset, New York, while Schneider, 52, lives in Austin, Texas and Lash, 51, in Naples, Florida.

According to an indictment unsealed on Thursday, GPB claimed to manage just $239 million as of December 2020, despite having raised more than $1.8 billion since its 2013 founding.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said GPB's victims were defrauded out of more than $700 million.

"We won't let Wall Street fat cats get away with breaking the rules," James said in a statement.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

By Jonathan Stempel


© Reuters 2021
All news about FERRARI N.V.
02/03FERRARI N : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Ferrari N.V to $273 From $265..
MT
02/03FERRARI N : Citigroup Downgrades Ferrari to Sell From Neutral
MT
02/03FERRARI N : UBS Adjusts Ferrari's Price Target to $247 From $250, Reiterates Buy..
MT
02/02Ferrari swerves questions over new CEO after profit slowdown
RE
02/02FERRARI N : Expects 2021 Acceleration After 2020 Earnings Slide
MT
02/02SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Climb Premarket Tuesday
MT
02/02FERRARI : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/02FERRARI N : 4Q Revenue, Net Profit Rise; Issues 2021 Guidance
DJ
02/02FERRARI N : 2020 Profit Shrinks 13% as COVID-19 Forces Lower Shipments
MT
02/02FERRARI N : Posts Higher Q4 Adjusted EPS, Revenue, Beats Market Forecasts
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 447 M 4 127 M 4 127 M
Net income 2020 527 M 631 M 631 M
Net Debt 2020 1 437 M 1 720 M 1 720 M
P/E ratio 2020 58,4x
Yield 2020 0,61%
Capitalization 30 694 M 36 950 M 36 747 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,32x
EV / Sales 2021 7,50x
Nbr of Employees 4 410
Free-Float 48,4%
Chart FERRARI N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ferrari N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 193,24 €
Last Close Price 166,14 €
Spread / Highest target 50,9%
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Piero Ferrari Vice Chairman
Eduardo H. Cue Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRARI N.V.-12.86%36 950
BYD COMPANY LIMITED31.40%109 913
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-9.37%39 819
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-0.79%31 475
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.-13.11%15 388
CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LIMITED-18.59%14 241
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ