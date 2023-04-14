Trending : Ferrari Shares on Track for New High as Chairman Flags Strong Orders

1510 GMT- Ferrari NV is among the most mentioned companies across news items over the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data. At the company's annual general meeting, Chairman John Elkann flagged strong orders and shareholders approved all resolutions--including a dividend proposal of EUR1.81 a share--lifting the stock and setting it on track to hit a new record. Mr. Elkann told investors that the Italian sports car company has a record number of orders spanning well into 2024, thanks in part to the launch of the 296 GTS and Purosangue models. Ferrari's shares in Milan at 1451 GMT were up 1.5% higher at 259 euro ($286.10) which would be a closing high if maintained until the end of trade, according to FactSet data. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (david.sachs@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-23 1125ET