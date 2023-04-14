Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ferrari N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI N.V.

(RACE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:02:29 2023-04-14 pm EDT
285.03 USD   +0.74%
11:26aTrending : Ferrari Shares on Track for New High as Chairman Flags Strong Orders
DJ
09:40aFerrari has record orders 'well into' 2024: chairman
RE
05:50aEuropeans up; Tenaris at bottom on Mib.
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trending : Ferrari Shares on Track for New High as Chairman Flags Strong Orders

04/14/2023 | 11:26am EDT
1510 GMT- Ferrari NV is among the most mentioned companies across news items over the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data. At the company's annual general meeting, Chairman John Elkann flagged strong orders and shareholders approved all resolutions--including a dividend proposal of EUR1.81 a share--lifting the stock and setting it on track to hit a new record. Mr. Elkann told investors that the Italian sports car company has a record number of orders spanning well into 2024, thanks in part to the launch of the 296 GTS and Purosangue models. Ferrari's shares in Milan at 1451 GMT were up 1.5% higher at 259 euro ($286.10) which would be a closing high if maintained until the end of trade, according to FactSet data. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (david.sachs@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-23 1125ET

Financials
Sales 2023 5 743 M 6 348 M 6 348 M
Net income 2023 1 143 M 1 264 M 1 264 M
Net Debt 2023 1 107 M 1 223 M 1 223 M
P/E ratio 2023 40,8x
Yield 2023 0,81%
Capitalization 46 491 M 51 382 M 51 382 M
EV / Sales 2023 8,29x
EV / Sales 2024 7,64x
Nbr of Employees 4 919
Free-Float 48,4%
Chart FERRARI N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ferrari N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 256,00 €
Average target price 262,22 €
Spread / Average Target 2,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benedetto Vigna Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Executive Chairman
Davide Abate Chief Technology & Infrastructures Officer
Ernesto Lasalandra Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FERRARI N.V.29.13%51 382
PORSCHE AG25.22%119 463
BYD COMPANY LIMITED15.37%94 980
STELLANTIS N.V.26.87%58 445
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD3.29%32 072
KIA CORPORATION46.04%26 647
