1349 GMT - Ferrari is among the most mentioned companies across news items over the past three hours, according to Factiva data. The Italian sports-car company reported higher second-quarter profit and revenue on Wednesday and raised its guidance. However, analysts noted that investors might be disappointed with the modest hike, which essentially brings Ferrari in line with consensus. CEO Benedetto Vigna said the upgrade came largely due to strong returns in the customizations department. Shares are down 1.8% to EUR284.70.(david.sachs@wsj.com)

08-02-23 1004ET