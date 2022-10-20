Advanced search
    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI N.V.

(RACE)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-19 pm EDT
187.57 USD   -1.81%
05:03aItalian unions to start wage talks next week with Stellantis, Ferrari
RE
04:28aUnions, Stellantis, Iveco, Ferrari, CNH Industrial to start wage talks in Italy on Oct 26
RE
04:14aUnions, stellantis, iveco, ferrari and cnh industrial to meet on…
RE
Unions, Stellantis, Iveco, Ferrari, CNH Industrial to start wage talks in Italy on Oct 26

10/20/2022 | 04:28am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Stellantis is seen on a flag at the main entrance of FCA Mirafiori plant in Turin

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's unions will meet representatives of Stellantis, Iveco, Ferrari and CNH Industrial on Oct. 26 to start talks over wage increases, UILM union's Gianluca Ficco said on Thursday.

On Wednesday FIM-CISL, UILM, Fismic, UGLM and AQCF unions said their delegates had approved a proposal presented last week by their leaders to seek a wage rise of 8.4% for next year from the four industrial groups.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. -1.99% 12.33 Delayed Quote.-27.25%
FERRARI N.V. -1.81% 187.57 Delayed Quote.-27.53%
IVECO GROUP N.V. -0.71% 5.288 Delayed Quote.0.00%
STELLANTIS N.V. -0.14% 12.95 Real-time Quote.-22.23%
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.45% 13.03 Delayed Quote.-22.28%
Financials
Sales 2022 4 926 M 4 819 M 4 819 M
Net income 2022 911 M 891 M 891 M
Net Debt 2022 1 176 M 1 151 M 1 151 M
P/E ratio 2022 38,8x
Yield 2022 0,74%
Capitalization 34 947 M 34 188 M 34 188 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,33x
EV / Sales 2023 6,55x
Nbr of Employees 4 625
Free-Float 48,4%
