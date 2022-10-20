Unions, Stellantis, Iveco, Ferrari, CNH Industrial to start wage talks in Italy on Oct 26
10/20/2022 | 04:28am EDT
MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's unions will meet representatives of Stellantis, Iveco, Ferrari and CNH Industrial on Oct. 26 to start talks over wage increases, UILM union's Gianluca Ficco said on Thursday.
On Wednesday FIM-CISL, UILM, Fismic, UGLM and AQCF unions said their delegates had approved a proposal presented last week by their leaders to seek a wage rise of 8.4% for next year from the four industrial groups.