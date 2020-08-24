|
Ferratum Oyj : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
08/24/2020 | 03:05pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
24.08.2020 / 21:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Clemens
|Last name(s):
|Krause
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Amendment
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|The initial notification contained an incorrect unit price
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Debt instrument
|ISIN:
|SE0012453835
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|820.00 EUR
|41000.00 EUR
|830.00 EUR
|83000.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|826.6667 EUR
|124000.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|BOERSE FRANKFURT - REGULIERTER MARKT (FRAA)
|MIC:
|FRAA
|Sales 2020
237 M
280 M
280 M
|Net income 2020
-11,0 M
-13,0 M
-13,0 M
|Net Debt 2020
|
249 M
294 M
294 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|-10,3x
|Yield 2020
|-
|Capitalization
|
116 M
137 M
137 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|1,54x
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,64x
|Nbr of Employees
|771
|Free-Float
|40,4%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends FERRATUM OYJ
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|2
|Average target price
|
6,00 €
|Last Close Price
|
5,38 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
48,7%
|Spread / Average Target
|
11,5%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-25,7%