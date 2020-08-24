Log in
Ferratum Oyj : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/24/2020 | 03:05pm EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.08.2020 / 21:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Clemens
Last name(s): Krause

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment
The initial notification contained an incorrect unit price

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Ferratum Oyj

b) LEI
74370078YLPFWHE33716 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: SE0012453835

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
820.00 EUR 41000.00 EUR
830.00 EUR 83000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
826.6667 EUR 124000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-08-20; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: BOERSE FRANKFURT - REGULIERTER MARKT (FRAA)
MIC: FRAA


24.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Ferratum Oyj
Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
00520 Helsinki
Finland
Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

62201  24.08.2020 


© EQS 2020
