FERRATUM OYJ    FRU   FI4000106299

FERRATUM OYJ

(FRU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ferratum Oyj: Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH decreases shareholding in Ferratum below 10%

11/26/2020 | 09:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ferratum Oyj: Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH decreases shareholding in Ferratum below 10% (news with additional features)

26.11.2020 / 15:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH decreases shareholding in Ferratum below 10%

Helsinki, 26 November, 2020 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Ferratum") has on 26 November received a notification from Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH, stating that the company's indirect ownership in Ferratum Oyj has, on 23 November, 2020, decreased below the threshold of 10%.

Total holding of Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH subject to the notification obligation:

  % of voting rights attached
to shares (total
of 7.A)		 % of voting rights
through financial instruments
(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.A + 7.B)		 Total number of
voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation
on the date on which
threshold was
crossed or reached		 9.987 n/a 9.987 21,723,960
Position of previous
Notification (if applicable)		 10.002 n/a 10.002  
 

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive
2004/109/EC)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive
2004/109/EC)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive
2004/109/EC)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive
2004/109/EC)
FI4000106299   2,167,660   9.987
SUBTOTAL A 2,167,660 9.987
 

About Ferratum Group:
Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum has expanded rapidly to operate in 20 countries across Europe, Africa, South and North America, Australia and Asia.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum has approximately 560,000 active customers that have an open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as at 30 September 2020).

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.

Contacts:

IR@ferratum.com

https://www.ferratumgroup.com/investors/ir-contact

Additional features:

File: Notification form

26.11.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Ferratum Oyj
Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
00520 Helsinki
Finland
Phone: +49 (0) 30 9210058-44
Fax: +49 (0)30 9210058-49
E-mail: ir@ferratum.com
Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com
ISIN: FI4000106299
WKN: A1W9NS
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1150857

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1150857  26.11.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1150857&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 240 M 285 M 285 M
Net income 2020 -8,00 M -9,52 M -9,52 M
Net Debt 2020 249 M 296 M 296 M
P/E ratio 2020 -12,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 102 M 122 M 122 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,47x
EV / Sales 2021 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 654
Free-Float 43,1%
Chart FERRATUM OYJ
Duration : Period :
Ferratum Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRATUM OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6,75 €
Last Close Price 4,75 €
Spread / Highest target 68,4%
Spread / Average Target 42,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jorma Olavi Jokela Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Erkki Juhani Vanhala Chairman
Ari Tiukkanen Chief Operations Officer
Bernd Egger Chief Financial Officer
Lea Liigus Executive Director, Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRATUM OYJ-49.47%122
SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC.-0.30%7 131
SLM CORPORATION21.66%4 188
MUANGTHAI CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-14.51%3 812
PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC-22.08%1 428
LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD.-49.17%1 269
