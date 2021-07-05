PRESS RELEASE : Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Multitude SE reschedules the publication of its H1 and 9M reports

Log in
07/05/2021
DGAP-News: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Multitude SE reschedules the publication of its H1 and 9M reports 
2021-07-05 / 21:30 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Multitude SE reschedules the publication of its H1 and 9M reports 
Helsinki, 5 July 2021 - Multitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Multitude" or the "Group") has decided to 
reschedule the dates for the publication of the following reports: 
- Multitude SE, Report for the first half of 2021 
- Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH, Report for the first half of 2021 
- Ferratum Bank p.l.c., Report for the first half of 2021 
- Multitude SE, 9M report 
    Date      Publication 
  19.8.2021   Multitude SE: H1 report 
  19.8.2021   Ferratum Bank p.l.c.: H1 report 
  31.8.2021   Ferratum Capital Germany: H1 report 
 18.11.2021   Multitude SE: 9M report

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum has expanded to operate in 19 countries across Europe, South and North America, Australia and Asia.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum has approximately 480,000 active customers that have an open Mobile Bank or Wallet account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as at 31 March 2021).

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.

Contacts:

IR@ferratum.com

https://www.ferratumgroup.com/investors/ir-contact -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-07-05 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH 
              Helmholtzstraße 2 - 9 
              10587 Berlin 
              Germany 
Phone:        + 49 (0) 30 921005844 
E-mail:       ir@ferratum.com 
Internet:     www.ferratumgroup.com 
ISIN:         SE0011167972 
WKN:          A2LQLF 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1215458 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1215458 2021-07-05

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215458&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 05, 2021 15:31 ET (19:31 GMT)

