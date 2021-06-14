FERRELLGAS PARTNERS L P : REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS (Form 8-K)
FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Financial Highlights
Gross Profit increased by $30.2 million, or almost 13%, compared to the prior year period as a result of a $.06 increase in gross margin per gallon and 13.3 million higher gallon volumes.
Operating Income for the quarter increased by $25.4 million.
Tank Exchange selling locations now total 62,400, up over 4,000 from prior year, contributing to a 22% growth in volumes.
Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. and Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp. successfully emerge from bankruptcy and completed the financial restructuring plan.
Company Highlights
The Ferrellgas Management Development Program, a diverse leadership, management and mentorship program, proudly placed 11 graduates in operations management positions across the country.
Ferrellgas launched Ferrell University, a professional development program for current Ferrellgas employees in all roles throughout the company.
Ferrellgas partnered with Operation BBQ to provide relief to storm impacted areas in southern United States.
Ferrellgas joins newly formed The World LPG Association Youth Council Steering Committee.
Overland Park, KS., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR) ('Ferrellgas' or the 'Company') today reported financial results for its third quarter ended April 30, 2021.
'At Ferrellgas, we continue to focus on the disciplined execution of our operating strategy and delivering a memorable customer experience. By investing in our employees and technology we continue to place customer service at the center of our growth strategy,' said James E. Ferrell, Chief Executive Officer and President. 'We are excited for the recent graduates of our unique Management Development Program, who are now joining our high-performing field operations across the company. These new leaders, like our tenured managers, are committed to creating value for our customers and the communities we serve.'
The Company's strong performance continues and strengthened during the third quarter of fiscal 2021, leading to a $25.4 million increase in operating income. The Company sold 260.2 million propane gallons for the quarter, compared to 246.8 million in the same quarter last year. Sales volumes grew by 13.9 million gallons. Margin per gallon for the quarter was $.064, or 7% higher than the prior year, attributable to strategic product positioning, sound supply chain logistics, and a growing customer base. The National Accounts channel performed 10.8% higher in volume than the prior year quarter. Also contributing to a strong gallon performance are right-timed deliveries that shifted gallons into this quarter, additional marketing on key consumer platforms, improved use of marketing analytics, and weather that was 8% colder than the prior-year quarter. Blue Rhino tank exchange sales continued to grow due to further market share penetration, national marketing strategies, and continued growth in backyard and outdoor appliance usage.
Overall gallon performance contributed to an increase in gross margin of $30.2 million, or 13% higher than prior year. Highlighting the Company's delivery efficiency strategies, in response to increased volumes, operating expenses increased a nominal 2.5% while decreasing 2.7% per unit. The Company demonstrated continued operational excellence on its strategic initiative of delivering gallons more efficiently, which led to a significant containment of operating expenses during the quarter. Decreased labor expense, less miles driven to deliver more volume, and better utilization of our fleet resulted in less fuel consumed and fewer repairs and maintenance.
The third quarter continues to demonstrate Ferrellgas' strength as a high-performing, customer-centric, technology enabled, logistics company. As the Company continues to transform, an emphasis on leadership development, excellence in operational expense management, and implementation of logistics fundamentals continue to increase efficiency and profitability. Strong execution by high-performing managers and an agile workforce of essential workers is driving morale and high performance throughout the Company, both in the field and in corporate locations.
For this quarter, the Company reported a net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. of $66.8 million, or $15.25 per common unit, compared to the prior year quarter of a net loss of $15.4 million, or $3.14 per common unit. The current quarter loss is primarily attributable to the $109.9 million loss on extinguishment of debt incurred through our successful restructuring transactions, as compared to $37.4 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, increased by $26.9 million, or 29.0%, to $119.2 million in the current quarter compared to $92.4 million in the prior year quarter.
'Our performance is made possible through our focus on customer service and being a trusted partner for warmth, support of agriculture, autogas, and other critical needs,' Ferrell added. 'Performance is further strengthen by the incredibly dedicated employees of Ferrellgas and their unwavering commitment to our customers, partners, and communities. Our people continue to generate strong results, while spending less on controllable costs. We are also investing in our customers, employees, and cutting edge technology. I could not be more proud of our people and the continued transformation of the company.'
As previously announced, on January 11, 2021, Ferrellgas Partners and Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp. commenced the Chapter 11 Cases by filing voluntary petitions for relief under chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the Bankruptcy Court. On March 5, 2021, the Bankruptcy Court entered an order confirming the restructuring plan. On March 30, 2021, Ferrellgas Partners and Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp. emerged from bankruptcy. The Company also completed its financial restructuring greatly improving the health of its balance sheet and paving the way for future prosperity.
About Ferrellgas
Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million common units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 15, 2020. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.
Forward Looking Statements
Statements in this release concerning expectations for the future are forward-looking statements. A variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause results, performance, and expectations to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, and expectations. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those discussed in the Form 10-K of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp., Ferrellgas, L.P., and Ferrellgas Finance Corp. for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2020, and in other documents filed from time to time by these entities with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Cash and cash equivalents (including $11,500 and $95,759 of restricted cash at April 30, 2021 and July 31, 2020, respectively)
$
222,849
$
333,761
Accounts and notes receivable, net (including $103,703 of accounts receivable pledged as collateral at July 31, 2020)
170,516
101,438
Inventories
69,742
72,664
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
73,984
35,944
Total Current Assets
537,091
543,807
Property, plant and equipment, net
582,838
591,042
Goodwill, net
246,946
247,195
Intangible assets, net
97,560
104,049
Operating lease right-of-use asset
93,341
107,349
Other assets, net
86,914
74,748
Total Assets
$
1,644,690
$
1,668,190
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
54,320
$
33,944
Current portion of long-term debt
1,565
859,095
Current operating lease liabilities
26,669
29,345
Other current liabilities
178,514
167,466
Total Current Liabilities
261,068
1,089,850
Long-term debt
1,443,095
1,646,396
Operating lease liabilities
78,498
89,022
Other liabilities
51,427
51,190
Contingencies and commitments
Mezzanine Equity:
Senior preferred units (700,000 units outstanding at April 30, 2021)
651,854
-
Equity:
Common unitholders
Class A (4,857,605 units outstanding at April 30, 2021 and July 31, 2020)
(1,181,241)
(1,126,452)
Class B (1,300,000 units outstanding at April 30, 2021)
388,147
-
General partner unitholder (49,496 units outstanding at April 30, 2021 and July 31, 2020)
(71,840)
(71,287)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
31,845
(2,303)
Total Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Equity
(833,089)
(1,200,042)
Noncontrolling interest
(8,163)
(8,226)
Total Equity
(841,252)
(1,208,268)
Total Liabilities, Mezzanine and Equity
$
1,644,690
$
1,668,190
FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per unit data)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Twelve months ended
April 30
April 30
April 30
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues:
Propane and other gas liquids sales
$
542,036
$
391,745
$
1,351,519
$
1,150,377
$
1,616,933
$
1,414,601
Other
22,694
20,385
67,665
65,800
83,900
80,657
Total revenues
564,730
412,130
1,419,184
1,216,177
1,700,833
1,495,258
Cost of sales:
Propane and other gas liquids sales
298,386
176,265
706,790
548,136
831,707
684,596
Other
2,985
2,740
10,156
9,774
13,385
12,391
Gross profit
263,359
233,125
702,238
658,267
855,741
798,271
Operating expense - personnel, vehicle, plant & other
124,624
121,558
348,898
364,334
477,619
481,661
Depreciation and amortization expense
21,281
20,366
63,920
59,380
85,021
79,012
General and administrative expense
15,205
12,560
48,760
36,447
58,065
54,404
Operating expense - equipment lease expense
6,770
8,075
20,462
24,724
28,755
33,200
Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge
811
757
2,281
2,182
2,970
3,187
Loss on asset sales and disposals
1,345
1,859
2,238
6,242
3,920
8,807
Operating income
93,323
67,950
215,679
164,958
199,391
138,000
Interest expense
(42,189)
(45,703)
(149,010)
(138,948)
(203,024)
(183,636)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(109,922)
(37,399)
(109,922)
(37,399)
(109,922)
(37,399)
Other income (expense), net
553
(158)
4,169
(214)
3,923
(201)
Reorganization items, net
(9,007)
-
(10,207)
-
(10,207)
-
Loss before income tax expense
(67,242)
(15,310)
(49,291)
(11,603)
(119,839)
(83,236)
Income tax expense
193
161
606
794
663
833
Net loss
(67,435)
(15,471)
(49,897)
(12,397)
(120,502)
(84,069)
Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (a)
(641)
(78)
(308)
133
(944)
(502)
Net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P.
(66,794)
(15,393)
(49,589)
(12,530)
(119,558)
(83,567)
Distribution to preferred unitholders
8,011
-
8,011
-
8,011
-
Less: General partner's interest in net loss
(748)
(154)
(576)
(125)
(1,276)
(835)
Class A unitholders' interest in net loss
$
(74,057)
$
(15,239)
$
(57,024)
$
(12,405)
$
(126,293)
$
(82,732)
Loss Per Class A Unit
Basic and diluted net loss per common unit
$
(15)
$
(3)
$
(12)
$
(3)
$
(26)
$
(17)
Weighted average common units outstanding - basic
4,858
4,858
4,858
4,858
4,858
4,858
Supplemental Data and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items:
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Twelve months ended
April 30
April 30
April 30
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P.
$
(66,794)
$
(15,393)
$
(49,589)
$
(12,530)
$
(119,558)
$
(83,567)
Income tax expense
193
161
606
794
663
833
Interest expense
42,189
45,703
149,010
138,948
203,024
183,636
Depreciation and amortization expense
21,281
20,366
63,920
59,380
85,021
79,012
EBITDA
(3,131)
50,837
163,947
186,592
169,150
179,914
Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge
811
757
2,281
2,182
2,970
3,187
Loss on asset sales and disposal
1,345
1,859
2,238
6,242
3,920
8,807
Loss on extinguishment of debt
109,922
37,399
109,922
37,399
109,922
37,399
Other income (expense), net
(553)
158
(4,169)
214
(3,923)
201
Reorganization items, net
9,007
-
10,207
-
10,207
-
Severance expense includes $0, $927 and $1,667 in operating expense for the three, nine and twelve months ended April 30, 2021. Also includes $0, $834 and $834 in general and administrative expense for the three, nine and twelve months ended April 30, 2021.
-
-
1,761
-
2,501
-
Legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses
2,436
1,325
8,572
5,887
9,993
13,608
Provision for doubtful accounts related to non-core businesses
-
-
(500)
16,825
-
Lease accounting standard adjustment and other
-
80
-
134
27
134
Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (b)
(641)
(78)
(308)
133
(944)
(502)
Adjusted EBITDA (b)
119,196
92,337
293,951
238,783
320,648
242,748
Net cash interest expense (c)
(37,757)
(43,442)
(137,716)
(129,341)
(190,621)
(170,806)
Maintenance capital expenditures (d)
(4,058)
(6,803)
(14,517)
(18,700)
(19,057)
(20,436)
Cash paid for income taxes
(133)
(49)
(438)
(50)
(677)
(170)
Proceeds from certain asset sales
1,270
851
3,707
2,510
5,194
4,343
Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors (e)
78,518
42,894
144,987
93,202
115,487
55,679
Less: Distributions accrued or paid to preferred unitholders
8,011
-
8,011
-
8,011
-
Distributable cash flow attributable to general partner and non-controlling interest
1,571
(858)
2,900
(1,864)
6,038
1,113
Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B unitholders (f)
68,936
42,036
134,076
91,338
109,449
54,566
Less: Distributions accrued or paid to Class A and B unitholders
-
-
-
-
-
-
Distributable cash flow excess
$
68,936
$
42,036
$
134,076
$
91,338
$
109,449
$
54,566
Propane gallons sales
Retail - Sales to End Users
200,028
186,175
536,124
552,340
621,801
651,454
Wholesale - Sales to Resellers
60,128
60,660
176,970
179,695
232,804
233,005
Total propane gallons sales
260,156
246,835
713,094
732,035
854,605
884,459
(a)
Amounts allocated to the general partner for its 1.0101% interest in the operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P.
(b)
Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net earnings (loss) attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., less the sum of the following: income tax expense, interest expense, depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge, loss on asset sales and disposals, loss on extinguishment of debt, other income (expense), net, reorganization items, net, severance expense, legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses, provision for doubtful accounts related to non-corse businesses, lease accounting standard adjustment and other and net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest. Management believes the presentation of this measure is relevant and useful, becauseit allows investors to view the partnership's performance in a manner similar to the method management uses, adjusted for items management believes makes it easier to compare its results with other companies that have different financing and capital structures.
This method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may not be consistent with that of other companies and should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.
(c)
Net cash interest expense is the sum of interest expense less non-cash interest expense and other income (expense), net. This amount includes interest expense related to the terminated accounts receivable securitization facility.
(d)
Maintenance capital expenditures include capitalized expenditures for betterment and replacement of property, plant and equipment.
(e)
Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA minus net cash interest expense, maintenance capital expenditures and cash paid for income taxes plus proceeds from certain asset sales. Management considers distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors a meaningful measure of the partnership's ability to declare and pay quarterly distributions to equity investors, including holders of the operating partnership's Preferred Units. Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors, as management defines it, may not be comparable to distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors or similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added into our calculation of distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors may not be consistent with that of other companies and should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.
(f)
Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B unitholders is calculated as Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors minus distributions accrued or paid on the Preferred Units and distributable cash flow attributable to general partner and noncontrolling interest. Management considers distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B unitholders a meaningful measure of the partnership's ability to declare and pay quarterly distributions to Class A and B unitholders. Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B unitholders, as management defines it, may not be comparable to distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B unitholders or similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added to our calculation of distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B unitholders that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B unitholders should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.
