  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Ferrellgas Partners, L.P.
  News
  7. Summary
    FGPR   US3152932097

FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P.

(FGPR)
  Report
End-of-day quote OTC Markets  -  2022-10-04
10.25 USD   +0.73%
Ferrellgas Celebrates Customer Service Week
GL
10/04Ferrellgas Marking Employee Ownership Month
GL
09/30Transcript : Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., 2022 Earnings Call, Sep 30, 2022
CI
Ferrellgas Celebrates Customer Service Week

10/06/2022 | 10:11am EDT
OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The employee-owners of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR) is once again celebrating National Customer Service Week.

This special week received an official proclamation by the U.S. Congress in 1992 to help recognize the importance of good service and those who provide it. It is observed each year by businesses around the world during the first full week of October.

At Ferrellgas, this year’s celebration features the theme “Heart of Service.” Ferrellgas is a technology-enabled logistics company that delivers propane to homes, businesses, and retail stores. Customer service plays a central role for the company’s Ferrellgas and Blue Rhino brands. At its heart, the company believes all its people, who have a vested interest in the company’s success as employee-owners, set it apart. During the week’s festivities, the company is honoring its customer service professionals with pins, recognition, and celebrations in both company-wide and local meetings.

“We are proud to have so many talented and dedicated team members working at Ferrellgas. It is truly our employees that make the difference in our collective pursuit to Fuel Life Simply for our customers,” said Sarah Knight, Director of Customer Experience and Strategy. “Their passion and purpose are unmatched.”

Knight said Ferrellgas remains focused on investing in state-of-the-art technology and implementing tools used by both employees and customers to ensure great service and a great customer experience.

About Ferrellgas
Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino exchange brand is sold at 60,000 locations nationwide. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million common units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 30, 2022. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.

Contact: CommunicationsDept@Ferrellgas.com



