Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. is a holding company. The Company is primarily engaged in the retail distribution of propane and related equipment sales, through its subsidiaries, Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp. and Ferrellgas, L.P. (operating partnership). Its operations primarily include the distribution and sale of propane and related equipment and supplies in approximately 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. The Company serves residential, industrial/commercial, portable tank exchange, agricultural, wholesale and other customers. The Company delivers propane to its industrial/commercial and portable tank exchange customers using its fleet of portable tank and portable tank exchange delivery trucks, truck tractors and portable tank exchange delivery trailers.

Sector Corporate Financial Services