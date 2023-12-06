Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

Prior to market open on Friday, December 8, 2023, the Company will announce the results of operations for the first fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2023. The Company will then conduct a teleconference on the same day on the Internet at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mymf73a9 to discuss these results beginning at 8:30 a.m. Central Time (9:30 a.m. Eastern Time). Questions may be submitted via the investor relations e-mail box at InvestorRelations@ferrellgas.com.

