Ferrellgas Partners L P : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K
December 06, 2023 at 08:03 am EST
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.
Prior to market open on Friday, December 8, 2023, the Company will announce the results of operations for the first fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2023. The Company will then conduct a teleconference on the same day on the Internet at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mymf73a9 to discuss these results beginning at 8:30 a.m. Central Time (9:30 a.m. Eastern Time). Questions may be submitted via the investor relations e-mail box at InvestorRelations@ferrellgas.com.
Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. is a holding company. The Company is primarily engaged in the retail distribution of propane and related equipment sales, through its subsidiaries, Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp. and Ferrellgas, L.P. (operating partnership). Its operations primarily include the distribution and sale of propane and related equipment and supplies in approximately 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. The Company serves residential, industrial/commercial, portable tank exchange, agricultural, wholesale and other customers. The Company delivers propane to its industrial/commercial and portable tank exchange customers using its fleet of portable tank and portable tank exchange delivery trucks, truck tractors and portable tank exchange delivery trailers.