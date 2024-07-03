WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Rhino, the tank exchange brand of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR), is celebrating Independence Day the best way we know how – by grilling! The 4th of July is a great time to get outside and make some new memories with family and friends.



Thanks to our Blue Rhino fans and grillers, here’s how you said you’ll be cooking this Independence Day weekend:

42% of you prefer your steak grilled medium rare

35% say vegetables are your favorite grilling side dish

35% of you say you’d prefer to grill by yourself, rather than with a grilling assistant (Click here for a chance to be Blue Rhino’s Chief Grilling Officer!)

for a chance to be Blue Rhino’s Chief Grilling Officer!) And 81% say you love grilling so much that you grill in the rain!

The survey results confirm that Americans love to gather around the grill over the 4th of July holiday, no matter what the weather. “Whether you’re grilling for your family or hosting a barbecue for the entire block, Blue Rhino is proud to be a part of your memories,” said Chet Reshamwala, Vice President of Blue Rhino.

As you’re picking up your favorite grilling foods this holiday, be sure you have a fresh Blue Rhino on hand, too! You can use our propane finder to locate a retailer near you. Or check out our home delivery program, which could save you a trip to the store, available in select markets.

And don’t forget about Blue Rhino’s 30th birthday celebration! Enter for a chance to become our Chief Grilling Officer and enjoy a barbecue masterclass for 30 friends. Have a safe and happy Independence Day!

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino exchange brand is sold at 68,000 locations nationwide. Blue Rhino is proudly celebrating its 30th birthday this year with an exclusive sweepstakes, prizes, and more. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million common units of the partnership through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 29, 2023. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.

