Blue Rhino is Ready for Memorial Day, Shares Grilling Safety Tips

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Rhino, America’s premier propane tank exchange brand, is ready for Memorial Day weekend! Blue Rhino, the tank exchange brand of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR), is proud to help Americans get together to honor the women and men who served our country and made the ultimate sacrifice. Their strength and dedication are unmatched, and we are grateful for it.



At Blue Rhino, our teams have been working diligently to be ready for the Memorial Day holiday. Fresh, cleaned, inspected, and leak-tested ready-to-grill Blue Rhino propane tanks are available at more than 60,000 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. “We love our customers and are thrilled to be providing you increasing convenience with easy ways to get a propane tank for grilling,” says Chet Reshamwala, Vice President and Head of Blue Rhino. “As a technology-enabled logistics company, we’re continuously implementing new, innovative ways to serve our customers better.”

That includes ensuring our customers understand how to safely operate their propane grill. It’s important to start off the season with a clean grill. You’ll also want to inspect your grill for any signs of wear and tear and perform a leak check on all connections. For more safety tips as well as connection information, see the side of the Blue Rhino package or visit BlueRhino.com.

Once your grill is ready to go, look for our new, tasty recipes this year! Blue Rhino’s Summer Grilling Series provides fresh takes on crowd favorites, as well as new, innovative dishes. With their bold flavors and fresh ingredients, they’ll be a big hit with friends and family at your Memorial Day or graduation barbecue. These recipes are specially designed for gas grills and curated by the expert chefs of Operation BBQ Relief.

"Americans love a backyard cookout with friends and family. Blue Rhino is honored to be the brand backyard chefs know and trust more than any other to fuel cookouts on special occasions like Memorial Day," said Chris Hartley, Vice President of Marketing.

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino exchange brand is sold at 60,000 locations nationwide. Ferrellgas was named one of Newsweek’s Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2023. It was the only national propane provider to earn that honor. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million common units of the partnership through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 30, 2022. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.

