LIBERTY, Mo., July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR) has announced that its Board of Directors unanimously elected Chief Operating Officer (COO) Tamria Zertuche as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective August 1, 2023. James E. Ferrell, who has been President and CEO for several years, will become Executive Chairman of the Board.



“Anyone who knows Tamria and what she has done for us as our Chief Operating Officer will not be surprised at the Board’s decision,” Ferrell said. “She has transformed Ferrellgas into a technology-enabled logistics company while significantly improving financial performance.”

Zertuche said it is truly an honor to be elected as the next President and CEO of Ferrellgas. “I am privileged to be able to lead the high-performing employee-owners of this company into the future. They were recognized recently when Ferrellgas was named by Newsweek as one of the ‘Most Trustworthy Companies in America.’ We all know we have more to do to achieve the goals we have set for ourselves. As a Hispanic woman, I am particularly proud to hold this position. I joined the company through its Blue Rhino division 19 years ago in information technology and have held positions of increasing responsibility over the years. The inclusionary atmosphere of Ferrellgas has allowed me to grow into the COO role and now I am fortunate to be elevated to CEO,” said Zertuche.

“The rich 80-year history of Ferrellgas has been nurtured by Jim and we are fortunate for his continued leadership as Executive Chairman of the Board,” said Zertuche.

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino exchange brand is sold at 60,000 locations nationwide. Ferrellgas was named one of Newsweek’s Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2023. It was the only national propane provider to earn that honor. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million common units of the partnership through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 30, 2022. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.

Contact: Communications@Ferrellgas.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d52d8017-60d4-4362-8c12-6bc0d0c4ee18