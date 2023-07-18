LIBERTY, Mo., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR) is proud to announce that today is the 25th anniversary of the formation of the company’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP).



As a result of this exciting moment in Ferrellgas history, the company today is a leading propane logistics company, one of the world’s largest propane retailers, and, operating under the Blue Rhino brand, the nation’s leading propane tank exchange provider.

“When you do business with Ferrellgas, no matter where you are located in the country, you are doing business with professionals who have a vested interest in Fueling Life Simply for our customers. Our ownership mindset gives Ferrellgas a true advantage in communities where we operate where customers rely on propane for their energy needs,” said President & CEO James E. Ferrell.

On July 18, 1998, thousands of the company’s employees gathered at 35 meetings across the country to learn that Mr. Ferrell had transferred his family’s equity interest in the company to an Employee Stock Ownership Trust. This change allowed thousands of employees to have ownership in the company, the success of which they celebrate every day.

Earlier this year, Newsweek named Ferrellgas one of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America. After the results were published, Mr. Ferrell congratulated the company’s employee-owners for being recognized for how they conduct themselves. “This company cares about both customers and employees,” he said. “Thank you for making us what we are!”

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino exchange brand is sold at 60,000 locations nationwide. Ferrellgas was named one of Newsweek’s Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2023. It was the only national propane provider to earn that honor. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million common units of the partnership through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 30, 2022. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.

