  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Ferrellgas Partners LP
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FGPR   US3152931008

FERRELLGAS PARTNERS LP

(FGPR)
Ferrellgas Joins the National Propane Gas Association

06/13/2022 | 07:26am EDT
LIBERTY, Mo., June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR), one of the nation’s largest propane retailers, announced today that it is joining the National Propane Gas Association (NPGA). The Washington, D.C.-based trade organization represents approximately 2,400 companies in the U.S. propane industry.

“This is the right time for Ferrellgas to lend its expertise to our industry association,” said Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board James E. Ferrell. “Ferrellgas is focused on growth, and so is the NPGA.”

Stephen Kaminski, NPGA President & CEO agreed. “We are thrilled that Ferrellgas is reengaging with NPGA and the state and regional propane gas associations,” he said. “Having the Ferrellgas team at the table, with their significant experience and depth of knowledge, will bolster NPGA’s representation of the propane industry.”

“We are excited to help support the great work the NPGA is doing to promote the awareness of and availability of green, accessible, affordable, and efficient propane,” added Ferrellgas Chief Operating Officer Tamria Zertuche.

As Ferrellgas’s membership begins, several employee-owners from the company will be joining the NPGA’s committees and councils, including the Audit, Governmental Affairs, PropanePAC Steering, Propane Supply & Logistics, and Technology, Standards & Safety Committees as well as the Cylinder Exchange and Women in Propane Councils and the Executive Board.

“Ferrellgas is a critical part of the propane industry and their representation in NPGA makes NPGA stronger,” Kaminski added. “We look forward to working together.”

About Ferrellgas:
Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino exchange brand is sold at 60,000 locations nationwide. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million common units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 15, 2021. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at Ferrellgas.com. For more information about Blue Rhino, visit BlueRhino.com.

About the NPGA:
NPGA represents every segment of the propane industry. The National Propane Gas Association (NPGA) is the national trade association representing the U.S. propane industry. NPGA’s membership is approximately 2,400 companies in all 50 states, 36 affiliated state or regional associations, and members in 19 foreign countries. Businesses engaged in the retail marketing of propane gas, producers/wholesalers of propane, manufacturers and distributors of propane equipment, and service providers of all types are represented in NPGA’s membership.

Contact: CommunicationsDept@Ferrellgas.com


