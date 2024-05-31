LIBERTY, Mo., May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR) is encouraging customers to be prepared for the Atlantic hurricane season, which begins on June 1. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting an “above normal” season with 8-13 hurricanes and 4-7 major hurricanes. Experts say warmer ocean temperatures and La Niña conditions in the Pacific are expected to contribute to the number of named storms this year.



With an uptick in hurricanes expected this year, it’s important for people who live in coastal and adjacent areas to be prepared. “Safety is our number one priority at Ferrellgas,” said President and CEO Tamria Zertuche. “We want our customers and our employee-owners to be ready no matter what the weather brings.”

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), people in areas where storms are prevalent should sign up for local alerts and warnings, keep emergency supplies on hand, and pack a “go bag” in case you need to evacuate. You may also want to consider investing in a propane-powered generator in case the power goes out if you’re sheltering in place. Having a propane grill outside your home may also give you options to cook food for your family if you lose power. A hot meal can be very comforting, and you may even be able to grill for your neighbors as they recover from the storm.

If you rely on a propane tank to heat your home or power other appliances, it’s important to know what to do before and after a storm. The Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) says people who live in flood-prone areas should make sure any propane tanks on their property are properly secured. If a storm damages your propane tank or you smell gas after a hurricane, customers can call Ferrellgas or emergency services for help. If it’s safe to do so, evacuate the area and wait for help to arrive. Do not return to your home until it is deemed safe by a professional.

We hope all our customers and employee-owners stay safe during hurricane season. A little preparation goes a long way in protecting your home and your family. If severe weather does strike, Ferrellgas and Blue Rhino proudly support Operation BBQ Relief (OBR), an organization that provides hot barbecued meals to people impacted by natural disasters. Our company supplies the propane that powers OBR’s grills, smokers, and other equipment. Some of our employee-owners also volunteer with OBR, delivering freshly prepared meals to people in need. It’s our way of giving back to the communities where our customers and employee-owners live and work when they need it most.

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino exchange brand is sold at 65,000 locations nationwide. Blue Rhino is proudly celebrating its 30th birthday this year with an exclusive sweepstakes, prizes, and more. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million common units of the partnership through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 29, 2023. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.

