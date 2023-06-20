Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Ferretti S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9638   IT0005383291

FERRETTI S.P.A.

(9638)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08:13 2023-06-20 am EDT
25.90 HKD   +1.97%
10:47aItalian yacht maker Ferretti's shares admitted to Euronext Milan
RE
06/13Ferretti S.P.A. Elects Luca Nicodemi and Giuseppina Manzo as Board of Statutory Auditors
CI
05/17Ferretti to Hold Shareholders' Meeting for Planned Dual Listing
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Italian yacht maker Ferretti's shares admitted to Euronext Milan

06/20/2023 | 10:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Employee works on a yacht at the Ferretti's shipyard in Sarnico

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's Chinese-owned luxury yacht maker Ferretti said on Tuesday its shares have been admitted to Borsa Italiana's Euronext Milan exchange.

Share trading, due to start on June 27 pending regulatory approval, is part of a dual listing, as Ferretti shares have been part of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since last year.

Chinese conglomerate Weichai Group, through Ferretti International Holding S.p.A., currently has a 63.75% stake in the yacht maker, whose brands include Riva, Pershing and Wally.

The offer period for the Milan listing is set to commence on Wednesday and end on Thursday and will involve up to 88.5 million shares, equal to 26.1% of Ferretti's share capital.

However, if an over-allotment option is fully exercised, the total number of shares included in the offering will amount to around 28.7% of the share capital, the company said.

The over-allotment option, equivalent to 10% of the shares in the offering, is reserved for Italian bank Unicredit, which is acting as stabilisation manager on behalf of the joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners of the offering.

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini; Editing by Keith Weir)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FERRETTI S.P.A. 1.97% 25.9 Delayed Quote.25.74%
HONG KONG HANG SENG -1.54% 19607.08 Delayed Quote.0.66%
TOPIX INDEX -0.29% 2283.85 Delayed Quote.21.08%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. 0.90% 19.876 Real-time Quote.48.40%
All news about FERRETTI S.P.A.
10:47aItalian yacht maker Ferretti's shares admitted to Euronext Milan
RE
06/13Ferretti S.P.A. Elects Luca Nicodemi and Giuseppina Manzo as Board of Statutory Auditor..
CI
05/17Ferretti to Hold Shareholders' Meeting for Planned Dual Listing
MT
05/10Ferretti's Q1 Profit Surges 42%
MT
04/26Ferretti Gets Waiver from Hong Kong Bourse for Inside Information Publication
MT
03/21Ferretti to Push Through with Euronext Milan Listing
MT
2022Ferretti Logs $418 Million New Orders in Q3
MT
2022Ferretti Logs $297 Million in Yacht Orders from June 30 to Sept. 6
MT
2022Ferretti's H1 Profit Rises 26%
MT
2022Italian Yacht Maker Ferretti Raises Nearly $12 Million from Partial Exercise of Hong Ko..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 1 156 M 1 263 M 1 263 M
Net income 2023 78,4 M 85,7 M 85,7 M
Net cash 2023 284 M 310 M 310 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,0x
Yield 2023 2,01%
Capitalization 1 027 M 1 122 M 1 122 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
EV / Sales 2024 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 1 835
Free-Float 21,8%
Chart FERRETTI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Ferretti S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRETTI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 25,40 HKD
Average target price 33,50 HKD
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alberto Galassi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marco Zammarchi Chief Financial Officer
Xu Guang Tan Chairman
Matteo Cecada Chief Operations & Technical Officer
Margherita Sacerdoti Manager-IR, Compliance & Sustainability
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FERRETTI S.P.A.25.74%1 100
SANLORENZO S.P.A.1.62%1 424
BÉNÉTEAU13.30%1 406
MALIBU BOATS, INC.8.48%1 193
MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC.14.42%518
THE ITALIAN SEA GROUP S.P.A.37.74%452
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer