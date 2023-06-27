Ferretti, which listed in Hong Kong last year, priced its offer for a dual listing in Milan at 3 euros per share, giving the company a valuation of around 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion).
(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; Editing by Keith Weir)
|Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 03:22:57 2023-06-27 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|25.20 HKD
|+1.82%
|-3.09%
|+24.26%
|09:10am
|Yacht maker Ferretti makes strong market debut in Milan
|RE
|Jun. 26
|Ferretti to Start Trading on the Italian Bourse
|MT
MILAN (Reuters) - Shares in Italian yacht maker Ferretti rose more than 4% in initial trading on their market debut on Euronext Milan on Tuesday.
Ferretti, which listed in Hong Kong last year, priced its offer for a dual listing in Milan at 3 euros per share, giving the company a valuation of around 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion).
(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; Editing by Keith Weir)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|25.10 HKD
|+1.41%
|-2.90%
|1 070 M $
|20.41 EUR
|+0.59%
|+2.94%
|40 528 M $
|11.91 CNY
|-2.14%
|-2.62%
|13 783 M $
|
Yacht maker Ferretti makes strong market debut in Milan
RE
|RE
|
Ferretti to Start Trading on the Italian Bourse
MT
|MT
|
Yacht maker Ferretti sails into Milan with 1 billion euro valuation
MR
|MR
|
Italian Yacht Maker Ferretti Eyes EUR1 Billion Valuation Via Milan IPO
MT
|MT
|
Italian Yacht Maker Ferretti Starts Accepting Investor Orders for Dual Listing in Milan
MT
|MT
|
Yacht-maker Ferretti takes stock orders for Milan launch
RE
|RE
|
Italian yacht maker Ferretti's shares admitted to Euronext Milan
RE
|RE
|
Ferretti S.P.A. Elects Luca Nicodemi and Giuseppina Manzo as Board of Statutory Auditors
CI
|CI
|
Ferretti to Hold Shareholders' Meeting for Planned Dual Listing
MT
|MT
|
Ferretti's Q1 Profit Surges 42%
MT
|MT
|
Ferretti Gets Waiver from Hong Kong Bourse for Inside Information Publication
MT
|MT
|
Ferretti to Push Through with Euronext Milan Listing
MT
|MT
|
Ferretti Logs $418 Million New Orders in Q3
MT
|MT
|
Ferretti S.p.A. acquired unknown majority stake in Massello Srl/Fratelli Canalicchio SpA.
CI
|CI
|
Ferretti Logs $297 Million in Yacht Orders from June 30 to Sept. 6
MT
|MT
|
Ferretti's H1 Profit Rises 26%
MT
|MT
|
Italian Yacht Maker Ferretti Raises Nearly $12 Million from Partial Exercise of Hong Kong IPO's Overallotment Option
MT
|MT
*Assessed data
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+24.50%
|1 070 M $
|+6.70%
|1 173 M $
|+6.08%
|1 309 M $
|-0.14%
|1 388 M $
|+38.83%
|563 M $
|+11.98%
|507 M $
|+33.16%
|437 M $
|+15.45%
|227 M $
|+7.39%
|218 M $
|+15.42%
|70 M $