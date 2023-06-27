Ferretti SpA is an Italy-based company engaged in the global industry and production of luxury yachts belonging to heritage brands, such as Riva, Wally, Ferretti Yachts, Pershing, Itama, CRN and Custom Line. The Company designs, manufactures and sells luxury composite yachts, made-to-measure yachts and superyachts, offering a variety of features and a range of ancillary services. The Company owns and operates six shipyards and a production plant for interior fittings and furnishings. It is present globally.

Sector Recreational Products