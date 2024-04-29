Ferrexpo holds a pivotal position in shaping Ukraine's future. As a UK-based public limited company, we uphold governance standards that instil confidence in international investors, safeguarding their investments. Our commitment extends beyond financial security; we aim to bolster and expand our capabilities to drive growth in the Ukrainian economy. With a focus on producing premium products essential for steel producers' decarbonisation efforts, especially within Europe, we are poised to facilitate the growth of sustainable trade between Ukraine and the EU. Our dedication to this cause marks our distinctive role in Ukraine's reconstruction. Ferrexpo is uniquely positioned to lead the charge towards a prosperous and sustainable future for Ukraine. People Our future hinges upon our people - our steadfast workforce, their families, and the communities we serve. This commitment unequivocally extends to those members of our workforce who are bravely serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We honour their sacrifice and eagerly anticipate their return to the roles we have preserved for them. Ferrexpo stands out for its unparalleled combination of large-scale and top-tier assets within our industry. However, it is the unwavering dedication of our workforce that truly fuels the productivity of these assets. So, at this point, I'd like to express our heartfelt gratitude to each and every member of our team for their tireless efforts and unwavering determination. I am deeply saddened that 19 of our colleagues were killed serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2023, bringing the total to 35 since February 2022. We bow for each of these brave souls. May they rest in peace and be remembered for their extraordinary courage and sacrifice. At the date of this report, 641 of our colleagues are serving in the armed forces, equal to 9% of our total workforce. Safety and wellbeing Throughout the year, Ukraine has continued to face regular attacks from Russia, influencing how we ensure the wellbeing of our people, who remain our primary concern. We are committed to ensuring their safety and offering comprehensive physical and psychological support during these challenging times. Examples of this include providing protective clothing for those serving in the armed forces, building bomb shelters for those working in industrial functions, the provision of meals for those on longer shifts, permitting those in administrative functions to work from home and offering child care in safe bomb shelters. We continue to provide broader assistance through our humanitarian aid programmes, which have provided housing, food and

medicine, funded the donation of equipment, and support programmes and initiatives. Safety must be thought of in new and broader terms. For example, as the war evolves we are starting to see people return from the armed forces. The rehabilitation of veterans into the workforce is challenging, especially for those with physical and mental injuries. We have helped with physical rehabilitation, including prosthetics, and emotional trauma. This extends to support for family members too. It is our role to foresee and adapt to these changes, so that we can continue to keep our people as safe as possible and support their wellbeing. Skills The enlisting of such a large amount of our Ukrainian workforce, particularly those with technical skills, has had an inevitable impact on our human and operational capacity. The workforce that remained on site have proven remarkably agile and flexible, ensuring the continuity of all activities. Our training centres have risen to the challenge to help people develop new skills, including internally displaced people joining our workforce, and for others learning to upskill and cross-skill, to provide the optimum flexibility across our workforce. The determination of our employees has proven invaluable in overcoming some disruptions to vital infrastructure, an inevitable eventuality of Russia's regular attacks on Ukraine. While we did suffer some downtime as a result of damage to electricity transformers, roads and bridges, our speedy repairs, sometimes working with various authorities has meant that operational disruptions were mostly short lived. Assets and logistics Thanks to the resilience of our employees the Company's assets remain intact and operational. Together, we have continued to seek to preserve Ferrexpo's underlying value as well as the Company's significance for the Ukrainian economy. During the year, we continued to invest in our assets, such as the construction and commissioning of the press filtration complex, to improve the quality of our products. Resources have been devoted to undertaking desktop reviews and engineering analysis. By completing these studies at a time of considerable constraint, we will not only be in a far better position to recommission production in the future, but also have more clarity when we reinitiate upgrade and expansion projects. We will continue with this advanced preparatory work into 2024.