Ferrexpo : Notice of Interim Results

Ferrexpo (LSE: FXPO) announces that it will publish its Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 on 4 August 2021.

The Group will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results at 9:00am (UK) on the same day. Analysts and investors wishing to attend the conference call and webcast are requested to register their interest with: ferrexpo@tavistock.co.uk.

A recording of the conference call and webcast will be available following the event.

For further information, please contact:

Ferrexpo:

Rob Simmons

r.simmons@ferrexpo.ch

+44 207 389 8305

Tavistock:

Jos Simson

+44 207 920 3150

Gareth Tredway

+44 778 855 4035

ferrexpo@tavistock.co.uk

Notes to Editors:

Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine. It has been mining, processing and selling high quality iron ore pellets to the global steel industry for over 40 years. In 2020, the Group produced 11.2 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, a 7% increase on the prior year. The Company is ranked as the world's 3rd largest exporter of pellets to the global steel industry with a market share of approximately 9%. Ferrexpo has a diversified customer base supplying steel mills in Austria, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, China, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Turkey, Vietnam and America. Ferrexpo has a premium listing on the main market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker FXPO. For further information, please visit www.ferrexpo.com.